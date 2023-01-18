ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?

It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Police nab 5 fire hydrant thieves in Long Beach

Authorities with the Long Beach Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of five people suspected of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city. Over a months-long investigation, LBPD burglary detectives learned of multiple, unrelated suspects stealing hydrants and identified two vehicles involved in separate incidents, officials said in a news release.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Technical issue causes major backup at Port of Los Angeles

A technical issue at the Port of Los Angeles caused a massive truck backup Thursday afternoon. Drivers reported being stuck and unable to get in or out of the port. Video from Sky5 showed hundreds of semi-trucks and container haulers at a standstill several lanes wide all the way backed up to Highway 47.
KTLA.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man fatally shot in South Gate

A man was fatally shot in South Gate Saturday morning and the South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the killing. The victim, only identified as an adult man, was found in the 9400 block of State Street at about 11:45 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the LASD said in a news release.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run

The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA.com

35-year-old Long Beach man charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday. The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Culver City bicyclist busted with meth, fentanyl, handgun and $10,000

Police in Culver City on Thursday busted a bicyclist with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. Officers with the Culver City Police department witnessed the cyclist commit several vehicle code violations and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. During the course of their investigation, police found the cyclist to be...
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

High-speed pursuit ends with crash into fire hydrant

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspect driving at high speeds who crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday night in Pico Rivera. The driver was fleeing authorities on the westbound 60 Freeway through the City of Industry, before transitioning to the southbound 605 and then exiting the freeway at Telegraph Road.
PICO RIVERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy