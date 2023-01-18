Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: Saban Theatre
For more information on Saban Theatre visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 19, 2023.
KTLA.com
Who knew: Gold Diggers in east Hollywood
For more information on Gold Diggers visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 19, 2023.
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
KTLA.com
Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?
It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
KTLA.com
Recent flooding leaves Southern California beaches, wetlands littered with trash
The recent series of winter storms that dumped heavy rainfall across the region left a trail of damage in their wake, and now floods have pushed large amounts of trash into the ocean and onto Southern California beaches. Public works crews in Seal Beach used heavy machinery to pull massive...
KTLA.com
King Tides return to Orange County, though relatively calm surf lowers flooding threat
Southern California coastal areas are bracing for more high tides this weekend, although the surf remained relatively calm Saturday morning, lowering the level of risk. The so-called King Tides are expected to remain a threat to produce minor flooding through Monday for the Orange County coast, the National Weather Service said.
KTLA.com
Police nab 5 fire hydrant thieves in Long Beach
Authorities with the Long Beach Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of five people suspected of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city. Over a months-long investigation, LBPD burglary detectives learned of multiple, unrelated suspects stealing hydrants and identified two vehicles involved in separate incidents, officials said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Technical issue causes major backup at Port of Los Angeles
A technical issue at the Port of Los Angeles caused a massive truck backup Thursday afternoon. Drivers reported being stuck and unable to get in or out of the port. Video from Sky5 showed hundreds of semi-trucks and container haulers at a standstill several lanes wide all the way backed up to Highway 47.
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County public defender kidnapped, wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela
Family, friends and colleagues of a 44-year-old Los Angeles County Public Defender who they say has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail for the last 10 months, gathered at the UCLA School of Law Wednesday to bring attention to his case. In March 2022, Eyvin Hernandez was vacationing in...
KTLA.com
Man fatally shot in South Gate
A man was fatally shot in South Gate Saturday morning and the South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the killing. The victim, only identified as an adult man, was found in the 9400 block of State Street at about 11:45 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the LASD said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run
The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
KTLA.com
35-year-old Long Beach man charged with attempted murder
A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday. The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according...
KTLA.com
Culver City bicyclist busted with meth, fentanyl, handgun and $10,000
Police in Culver City on Thursday busted a bicyclist with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. Officers with the Culver City Police department witnessed the cyclist commit several vehicle code violations and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. During the course of their investigation, police found the cyclist to be...
KTLA.com
Man who allegedly stabbed roommate eludes police after standoff in Koreatown: LAPD
A man accused of stabbing his roommate and battering a friend escaped after a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department in Koreatown Thursday. Officers responded to the 500 block of South Hobart Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. for the reported stabbing, which occurred during an altercation between the roommates, police said.
KTLA.com
High-speed pursuit ends with crash into fire hydrant
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspect driving at high speeds who crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday night in Pico Rivera. The driver was fleeing authorities on the westbound 60 Freeway through the City of Industry, before transitioning to the southbound 605 and then exiting the freeway at Telegraph Road.
Comments / 0