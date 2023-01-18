Read full article on original website
Related
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
go955.com
AUDIO: Kalamazoo County Treasurer says office is catching up on reports
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It appears that the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is getting its ducks in a row with their annual audit just ahead. County Treasurer Thomas Whitener reported to the County Board that his staff and the accountants hired to help out are catching up on reports and other records that got behind.
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall
PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January
KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Drivers injured after crashing into house
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two drivers suffered serious injuries Thursday, Jan. 19, after crashing into a house, Kalamazoo police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Hopkins Street near North Park Street. Police said that two vehicles collided before leaving the road and crashing...
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
Man seen with suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo, police say
UPDATE: Workout vest cause of bomb scare in downtown Kalamazoo. UPDATE: Officers told businesses around 11:20 a.m. that there is no outstanding issue and everything is good, a Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive photographer on the scene witnessed. The majority of police vehicles have left the area. Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a...
WWMTCw
Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks
PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety. PPS got the call around 6:21 p.m. and by 6:25 p.m. the train came through, according to Nick Armold, chief. A...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
WWMTCw
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
KRESA seeking renewal of countywide tax to help pay for school district operations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County school boards have been voting on whether a 1.5-mill regional education enhancement millage renewal will appear on the May 2 ballot. Unlike the previous request for three years, voters could be asked to extend the tax for six years this time around. An enhancement millage...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
Kalamazoo passes largest budget in history, but it’s not reckless, city commissioner says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has approved a budget that surpasses $300 million in spending after final adjustments were made. The budget and its final adjustments for the new fiscal year passed after some debate by commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The budget was slightly over...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 1