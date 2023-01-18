ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Kalamazoo County Treasurer says office is catching up on reports

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It appears that the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is getting its ducks in a row with their annual audit just ahead. County Treasurer Thomas Whitener reported to the County Board that his staff and the accountants hired to help out are catching up on reports and other records that got behind.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall

PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January

KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Drivers injured after crashing into house

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two drivers suffered serious injuries Thursday, Jan. 19, after crashing into a house, Kalamazoo police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Hopkins Street near North Park Street. Police said that two vehicles collided before leaving the road and crashing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

