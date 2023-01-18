Read full article on original website
NME
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys
Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts
Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
NME
Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
NME
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle
Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood
Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the La La Land director’s overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical. In the opening act of Damien Chazelle’s hyperventilating, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively straight on to the screen, covering us in a veritable sewage farm of sloppy excreta. Over the next three hours (believe me, it feels longer) we’ll be treated to a man chomping down on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of subterranean revellers to the monkey/chimp refrain of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbie’s neck before having its head cut off with a knife. We’ll also get to watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (“Playtime with potty time!”) and see Robbie projectile-vomiting all over someone’s nice suit, extravagantly despoiling a Klikó rug in the process. All this is delivered in shrieking, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! look like one of the slower works of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr. Subtle it is not. Nor is it good.
Meet the 6 New Couples Joining ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4
Meet the six new couples featured on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 who are all uprooting their lives and moving countries for the sake of love.
NME
Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance
From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME
‘Scream 6’ trailer: Jenna Ortega takes on Ghostface in New York
The trailer for Scream VI has officially been released – check it out above. The new film sees Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, picking up where the 2022 reboot left off. Barrera speaks to the “darkness” inside of her in...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
Phoebe Bridgers on taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy: ‘She’s such a deep, wise human being”
Phoebe Bridgers has spoken about taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy in the face of fame in a new interview. As her profile has risen over the last few years, so too has interest in Bridgers’ personal life, including her relationship with actor Paul Mescal. Speaking...
NME
Graham Coxon responds to Liam Gallagher’s claim Noel has been “begging for forgiveness”
Graham Coxon has responded to Liam Gallagher‘s claim that Noel has recently been in touch in an attempt to reconcile. Yesterday (January 18), Liam took to Twitter to say that his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”, adding: “bless him [he] wants to meet up.”
