ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
NME

Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME

Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts

Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
NME

Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle

Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood

Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, ​the ​La La Land​ director’s ​overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical. In the opening act of Damien Chazelle’s hyperventilating, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively straight on to the screen, covering us in a veritable sewage farm of sloppy excreta. Over the next three hours (believe me, it feels longer) we’ll be treated to a man chomping down on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of subterranean revellers to the monkey/chimp refrain of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbie’s neck before having its head cut off with a knife. We’ll also get to watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (“Playtime with potty time!”) and see Robbie projectile-vomiting all over someone’s nice suit, extravagantly despoiling a Klikó rug in the process. All this is delivered in shrieking, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! look like one of the slower works of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr. Subtle it is not. Nor is it good.
NME

Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance

From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME

YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy