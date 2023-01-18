Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Bryan Kohberger's Server Reveals What Was Memorable About His Order—Reports
Two of the University of Idaho murder victims worked at a restaurant that Kohberger went to but it is not clear if they had contact with him during his visits.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Think faster’ and send tanks now, Ukraine and Baltic states urge Germany – live
Russia expands artillery offensive outside main frontline in Donbas industrial belt, say officials, while US advises Ukraine to hold back for more weapons and training
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
Silicon Valley
Editorial: Enough is enough. Confirm Sohn to FCC, restore net neutrality
President Biden’s nomination to serve on the Federal Communications Commission has been stalled in the Senate for more than a year. For the sake of the nation’s tech innovation, it’s time to break the stalemate. Confirming Gigi Sohn would end the 2-2 deadlock on the FCC that...
Silicon Valley
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Stanford professor father up to his ‘eyeballs’ in son’s legal drama: report
More news continues to unfold in the saga of Sam Bankman-Fried and his Stanford Law professor parents, as they together endure the misery of his house arrest, surrounded by 24-hour security, in the family’s home near the Stanford campus. The disgraced FTX founder and his parents, Joseph Bankman and...
