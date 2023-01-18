The Hanford Elementary School District will hold a teacher recruitment job fair on Saturday in the cafeteria at Hamilton Elementary School from 9 a.m. until noon. "We like to have a local job fair here in the district and here in Hanford to meet candidates who are particularly interested in working for the Hanford Elementary School District, but also because we like to give folks in the community an opportunity to come interview," said Jaime Martinez, assistant superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District's human resources department. "We know that if you’re living in the community, or are a part of the surrounding community, chances are you’re invested in the community."

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO