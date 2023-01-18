Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
City of Hanford's new website to go live Monday, aims for ease of use
A new website for the City of Hanford which aims to improve ease of use will go live on Monday. Users who attempt to enter the previous website’s URL will be automatically redirected to the new website. “As we transition to this new website, we want to make it...
Hanford Sentinel
Teacher recruitment job fair set Saturday at Hamilton Elementary
The Hanford Elementary School District will hold a teacher recruitment job fair on Saturday in the cafeteria at Hamilton Elementary School from 9 a.m. until noon. "We like to have a local job fair here in the district and here in Hanford to meet candidates who are particularly interested in working for the Hanford Elementary School District, but also because we like to give folks in the community an opportunity to come interview," said Jaime Martinez, assistant superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District's human resources department. "We know that if you’re living in the community, or are a part of the surrounding community, chances are you’re invested in the community."
Hanford Sentinel
KMBL, the Hanford library's new mobile unit, will hit the road in February
Next time you’re in need of a good book to pass the time, you may not have to look any further than right outside your window. The Hanford Public Library’s new mobile library will make it easier than ever to check out and return books. “We want to...
Hanford Sentinel
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
Hanford Sentinel
200 jobs cut at Kaweah Health; hospital works to go from red ink to ‘back in the black’ | John Lindt
Officials and supporters of Visalia-based Kaweah Health are literally begging the state to help keep the good ship afloat after three years of COVID-inflicted losses. But the healthcare district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. As of Jan. 17 they have announced cuts to stem the tide of red ink and rightsize their pandemic-impacted budget. With cuts in their credit rating, leaders are launching a strategy called “Back in the Black.” Here is the challenge as they describe it to the governor.
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Central California Creamery gets $10K wrapping machine
While we are having an abundance of rain as we start 2023, there was a stretch of days where frost was the norm, before it finally rained. This occurred 80 years ago this week as we look back in Lemoore…. Fifty Years Ago (1973) Despite the fact that the LHS...
Hanford Sentinel
Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks
Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
Hanford Sentinel
City Council approves annexation of Kings County island
The Hanford City Council voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve the annexation of an approximately 28-acre island of Kings County land into the city. The island is north of East Lacey Boulevard, between North 10th Avenue and 9¼ Avenue. Councilmember Diane Sharp abstained from the vote, citing a financial...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County taking security steps following fraud incident this month
A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week. Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and...
Hanford Sentinel
First standup comedy show at new location | HMTC This Week
It’s official! We have our first standup comedy show planned for Feb. 25 at our new place in downtown Hanford. Two shows are planned that Saturday with four comedians. The comedy show is at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It's also an anniversary celebration for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. We turn six!
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police arrest man after attempted homicide on West Ivy
Hanford Police were called to the 200 block of West Ivy Street after a reported shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a press release from the Hanford Police Department. The victim was a Hispanic male adult, found by officers laying in the street and suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Isais Vasques and subsequently transported to Kaweah Hospital in Visalia.
