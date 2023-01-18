ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jets Request to Interview Browns Assistant for Offensive Coordinator

Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Chase O'Shea has been requested to interview for the open offensive coordinator job on the New York Jets coaching staff, according to a report. O'Shea has been with the Browns since 2020 under head coach Kevin Stefanski. In addition to coaching the wideouts, O'Shea is...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Wes Phillips plans to stay with Vikings after Chargers interview request

The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t look like it will be Wes Phillips. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers requested an interview with the Vikings offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi earlier this week. Fowler reports that Phillips plans to remain with the Vikings rather than vie for a spot on Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers

If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Ravens Have Signed Wide Receiver To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Andy Isabella on a reserve/futures deal, per NFL insider Field Yates. Isabella joined the Ravens' practice squad roster after getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals in October. He was activated for two regular-season games and the team's Wild Card ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Breer: The latest on Bill O'Brien's OC interview with Patriots

The New England Patriots so far have interviewed a handful of candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Bill O'Brien is the biggest name of the bunch. O'Brien is considered a "top candidate" for the job and considering his track record, that comes as no surprise. He worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007 to 2011 and had the offensive coordinator title in his final year with the team. Since leaving Foxboro, he has spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, seven years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Connection

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
nfltraderumors.co

Chargers Request Permission To Interview Vikings QB Coach Jerrod Johnson For OC Job

Jonathan Jones reports that the Chargers have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy