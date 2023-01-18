The New England Patriots so far have interviewed a handful of candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Bill O'Brien is the biggest name of the bunch. O'Brien is considered a "top candidate" for the job and considering his track record, that comes as no surprise. He worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007 to 2011 and had the offensive coordinator title in his final year with the team. Since leaving Foxboro, he has spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, seven years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

