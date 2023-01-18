Lyon’s Den Hookah Bar Will Stay Open For Now, Police Say As Neighbors Push For Closure Following Fatal Shooting

Read full article on original website
200 Kenwood Residents Displaced Since Christmas Eve After Landlord’s Unapproved Heaters Caused Power Outage, City Says
KENWOOD — Two buildings at the Algonquin apartment complex in Kenwood have been closed since Christmas Eve after the landlord’s unauthorized use of electric heaters caused a massive outage that blew residents’ power and left them without heat, city and ComEd officials said this week. A transformer...
Kenwood Neighbors Sue Mac Properties After Holiday Power Outage Displaced Them For Weeks
KENWOOD — Three South Siders sued their landlord this week on behalf of nearly 200 residents affected by a December power outage at their apartment buildings that officials say was caused when their landlord installed unapproved electric heaters. The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court Wednesday, alleges Mac...
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
