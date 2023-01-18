ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Here's a look at the snowfall totals after Friday snowstorm

MAINE, USA — The terms "fake winter," "lame winter," and "warm winter" have all been used to describe the 2022-2023 winter season so far, which has been really warm. Luckily, we finally got a break in the pattern, and the entire state got some snow! The system started throwing some snow down Thursday night and then continued through Friday.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

What to expect with today's winter storm, and a look ahead to next week

PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy