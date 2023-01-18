Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
Opinion: Property Taxes Unconstitutional
The Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution states that no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” I believe property taxes violate this amendment because they effectively take a portion of a person’s property without due process. Additionally, property...
agupdate.com
Farm labor still a sticky issue
Getting help on the farm is not getting any easier. Farmers looking for workers — especially temporary help — are often frustrated as the labor pool has become difficult to navigate. “There has been a big change, especially over the last five years,” said Lori Culler, owner of...
Engadget
Researchers find a more sustainable way to grow crops under solar panels
Researchers say they have determined a way to make agrivoltaics — the process of growing crops underneath — more efficient. They found that red wavelengths are more efficient for growing plants, while the blue part of the spectrum is better for producing solar energy. Solar panels that only allow red wavelengths of light to pass through could enable farmers to grow food more productively while generating power at the same time.
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
Agriculture Online
Farm Futures survey sees U.S. all-wheat plantings up 6.8% in 2023
CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Farm Futures magazine survey of U.S. planting intentions indicated that producers plan to expand all-wheat seedings for 2023 harvest by nearly 7% compared to a year ago, with smaller increases expected for corn and soybean acreage. * Corn plantings for 2023 were forecast at...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle business is a story of statistics
“A new chapter” is a phrase I heard several times the past week. Some people I talked to had just got out of the cattle business and were trying to figure out what that next chapter would look like. Other people I talked to were beginning a new chapter in their life and part of that new chapter involves getting into the cattle business.
Agriculture Online
How to help beneficial insects keep pests in check
When scouting fields for pest insects, don’t look just for the bugs that can potentially damage crops. Also take stock of the good bugs. If beneficial predatory insects are present, they may keep pest bugs in check, saving farmers the time and expense of applying insecticides. “If you’re scouting...
agupdate.com
Wheat varieties a win-win
Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers to return to heirloom varieties as a way to address the growing challenges posed by climate change. But new research from the University of Minnesota suggests the solution lies primarily in modern scientifically-bred crop varieties. They’ve led to an increase in biodiverse cropping practices and significantly greater wheat yields.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures hit one-month low; USDA data awaited
CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday with the most-active April contract hitting a one-month low on technical selling, soft cash cattle markets and weak wholesale beef prices, traders said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.850 cent at 155.950 cents per pound,...
The unexpected barrier preventing American small towns from accessing federal climate funds
The bipartisan infrastructure legislation that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 allocated more than $50 billion to make America's roads, bridges, power lines, and other infrastructure more resilient to climate change. But much of that money comes with a catch. According to a new analysis, 60 percent of the law's funding for projects that are designed to help communities prepare for climate disasters requires communities to pony up between 20 and 30 percent of the cost of a given project. This is known as a "local match," a certain amount of money that a grantee is required to contribute to the overall costs of a project in order to qualify for a federal grant.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end higher, rebounding ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Friday on bargain buying a day after setting one-month lows, and as traders squared positions ahead of monthly feedlot data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of trading. CME February live cattle settled...
US News and World Report
Bosnian Dairy Farm Makes Electricity From Organic Waste
KALESIJA, Bosnia (Reuters) - A high-tech dairy farm is among the first in Bosnia turning biogas from animal faeces and silage into electricity, as it aims to become self-reliant at a time when high energy prices pose a risk to the subsidy-dependent agricultural sector. The project at Spreca farm, in...
beefmagazine.com
4 Ways to reduce hay loss
There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Model law protects brownfield solar development
Investments in the U.S. renewable energy market are expected to hit $114 billion by 2031, according to a recent report from Wood Mackenzie. This indicates a 78% increase from $64 billion in total investments at year end 2021, and is attributed to the decarbonization momentum being spurred by the landmark Inflation Reduction Act. Such rapid expansion, however, will inevitably lead to issues related to siting.
rmef.org
CWD Costs States Big Bucks
A new study shows states where chronic wasting disease is found spend an average of $773,000 annually to try to manage the mysterious wildlife disease. According to the 2022 November/December issue of Wildlife Professional, 32 of 50 states supplied information for the report. “State wildlife agencies have identified wildlife disease,...
