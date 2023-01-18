George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Cibil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associates of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associates Degree with theological studies in Jerusalem.

