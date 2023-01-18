Read full article on original website
Chillicothe R-II Hiring, Retirement, and Resignations
Personnel matters were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in an executive session. The board voted to extend Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers’ contract another year.
CHS Boys Wrestling MEC Meet Results
Carter Shipers (28-10) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Round 1 – Carter Shipers (Chillicothe) 28-10 won by fall over Alexander Zamudio (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 3-9 (Fall 0:51) Round 2 – Carter Shipers (Chillicothe) 28-10 won by fall over Cash Dew (Maryville) 22-11 (Fall 2:56)
George W. Hess, Jr.,
George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Cibil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associates of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associates Degree with theological studies in Jerusalem.
Trenton City Council Meets Monday
Two ordinances and an appointment on the Trenton Council agenda. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. The meeting will start with an appointment to the First Ward Council seat and the swearing-in of the new representative. Ordinances on the agenda include a grant from the Missouri...
MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects scheduled for the week of January 23rd. In the local counties, the work includes…. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Grundy County. US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project...
Betty Lou Grimes
Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of J. Roy and Frankie Fern (Midgyett) Jones on August 13, 1929 in Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to William Jewell Grimes on September 12, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2000.
Livingston County Commission Agendas
The Livingston County Commission will consider life insurance and consider equipment bids in their meetings January 24th at 9:30 am and the 26th at 9:00 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 10:30 is a meeting about life insurance. At 11:00 they will meet with Green Hills...
Chillicothe Police for Thursday
One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 2:26 pm, An individual came to the police department to turn themselves in on Livingston County warrants. The 31-year-old was unable to post the appearance bond and was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
Carroll County Bridge Closing
A Carroll County bridge on Route E will close January 30th. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close...
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
Lady Hornets Basketball Takes Down St. Pius X 54-37
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off St. Pius X on Tuesday night by a score of 54-37. This was the first win for the Lady Hornets over St. Pius X since the State Tournament in March of 2015. Chillicothe jumped out to an 11-7 lead at the...
Tina Man Died In Crash Near Coloma
A Tina man died in a crash Friday morning in Carroll County. State Troopers report 76-year-old Merl E O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 9:30 am. According to the report, at about 9:00 am O’Neal was southbound on County Road 217, southwest of Coloma. He suffered a medical condition, his pick-up exited onto County Road 166, went off the left side of the road, the pick-up went airborne and crossed County Road 217, where the truck come to rest. O’Neal was not wearing a safety belt.
Bucklin Man Injured Crashing Into Tree
A Bucklin man had moderate injuries after hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. State Troopers report 31-year-old Shawn C Akins was eastbound on US 36, about a mile east of the Marceline junction, when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Akins was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.
Kidder Man Arrested
A Kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth E Hershberger of Kidder was arrested at about 10:17 pm for alleged leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in over $1,000 in damage. Hershberger was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
