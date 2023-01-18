ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail

A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy