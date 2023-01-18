Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
KATU.com
Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
KATU.com
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
kptv.com
Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
Gresham police: Man cleans gun while driving, shoots himself in leg
A man was cleaning his handgun while driving when he shot himself in the leg, according to Gresham police.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
kptv.com
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Thief caught stealing mail off Beaverton porch
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton neighborhood is on high alert after a porch pirate has been seen around the area stealing Amazon packages and mail. In the last 72 hours, at least two people have posted about the same suspect in the Cedar Hills area. Logan St. Marie...
‘We need more support:’ Portland business falls victim to repeat break-ins
House of Pipes says the lost revenue and damages from this week's break-in are still being totaled up, but estimates could be around $100,000 lost.
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
KATU.com
Portland's newly released homicide, shooting stats highlight ongoing gun violence crisis
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police released a gun violence report Friday that shows the city's trend of rising gun violence is continuing into 2023. Officers responded to two fatal shootings overnight Thursday; one in northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood and another in southeast Portland's Montavilla area. Vall Miller lives across...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.
KATU.com
Former Vancouver Public Schools custodian gets 10 years in prison for voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a former custodian for Vancouver Publics Schools to 10 years in prison for voyeurism. James D. Mattson, 38, was arrested in October after allegations surfaced that he filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. An investigation found videos, including...
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
