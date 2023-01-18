Read full article on original website
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: January 20, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Muggy weather with a few pockets of heavier rains possible for Kaua'i and O'ahu Saturday. Huge Eddie swell still on track for Sunday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines
KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved.
Vendors gear up for visitors for the Eddie, the North Shore's world famous surf competition
Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Oahu's North Shore this weekend for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. And small businesses in the area are hoping to benefit from the crowds.
Aiea condo fire leaves one dead, neighbors flee massive flames and smoke
AIEA (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old man died in a high rise condo fire. The flames, shooting out from the 29th floor, were seen from the freeway below and miles away. Two dogs also perished in the blaze. Viewers sent in dramatic video shot from the highway showing an end unit...
Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
More options for people looking to buy a home on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking to buy a home or condo on Oahu, you have more options right now. The Honolulu Board of Realtors said the single-family home market ended 2022 with nearly twice the amount of inventory from a year ago.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After deliberating for less than 24 hours, the jury in the Stephen Brown murder trial have found him guilty on all four counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and burglary. Brown was accused of tying up and brutally killing Oahu woman Telma Boinville at a...
Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
Hawaii locals score coveted spots in Cirque Du Soleil Michael Jackson show in Vegas
Two local dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas.
Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between...
Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole, and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.
