Honolulu, HI

Friday Evening Weather Forecast: January 20, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Muggy weather with a few pockets of heavier rains possible for Kaua'i and O'ahu Saturday. Huge Eddie swell still on track for Sunday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
More options for people looking to buy a home on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking to buy a home or condo on Oahu, you have more options right now. The Honolulu Board of Realtors said the single-family home market ended 2022 with nearly twice the amount of inventory from a year ago.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole, and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.
