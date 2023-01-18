HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.

