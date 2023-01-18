ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scenario Ramps Up the Development of Its GenAI Engine with $6M Fundraising

Scenario Inc. has raised $6 million in a funding round backed by Play Ventures, Anorak Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Founders Inc. Gaming industry vets including Oculus co-founder/CEO Brendan Iribe, Twitch founder Justin Kan, and former Blizzard executive Hamilton Chu, among others, also participated. GenAI’s early access program already...
Ethereum NFT Market Shifts Trading Patterns, Remains Strong

The Ethereum NFT market has been on the rise in recent weeks, with weekly trading volume reaching over $150 million in the past six weeks. This is an impressive feat, considering the number of transactions, which stood at 2.9 million, and the average transaction value, which was $397. The market also saw a significant number of traders, with over 919,000 traders participating in the market.
Robinhood Debuts Upgraded Mobile Wallet App with Crypto and NFT Support

Robinhood has launched its upgraded mobile wallet app with crypto and NFT support. The online retail brokerage company announced the new wallet in May last year. Based on the wallet’s App Store screenshots, users will be able to swap crypto without network fees and store and display their NFTs.

