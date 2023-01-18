Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Candy Digital Discloses $38M Fundraising as Fanatics Sells 60% Stake in the Sport NFT Firm
A recent SEC filing indicates that Candy Digital has raised $38 million. The NFT firm earlier this month announced it had raised an undisclosed amount after Fanatics sold a 60% stake. The company is raising $68 million in an extended Series A round. Candy Digital has disclosed a $38 million...
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Former Jam City and MySpace Execs Raise $32M in Seed Funding For Web3 Social Platform Plai Labs
Plai Labs is building social platforms that leverage Web3 and generative AI technology. The company’s first product is ‘Champions Ascension’, an MMORPG where players can port their existing NFT characters into the game. The game is currently in beta and open to NFT holders. Web3 social platform...
Scenario Ramps Up the Development of Its GenAI Engine with $6M Fundraising
Scenario Inc. has raised $6 million in a funding round backed by Play Ventures, Anorak Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Founders Inc. Gaming industry vets including Oculus co-founder/CEO Brendan Iribe, Twitch founder Justin Kan, and former Blizzard executive Hamilton Chu, among others, also participated. GenAI’s early access program already...
Ethereum NFT Market Shifts Trading Patterns, Remains Strong
The Ethereum NFT market has been on the rise in recent weeks, with weekly trading volume reaching over $150 million in the past six weeks. This is an impressive feat, considering the number of transactions, which stood at 2.9 million, and the average transaction value, which was $397. The market also saw a significant number of traders, with over 919,000 traders participating in the market.
Robinhood Debuts Upgraded Mobile Wallet App with Crypto and NFT Support
Robinhood has launched its upgraded mobile wallet app with crypto and NFT support. The online retail brokerage company announced the new wallet in May last year. Based on the wallet’s App Store screenshots, users will be able to swap crypto without network fees and store and display their NFTs.
