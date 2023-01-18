Read full article on original website
Ciryl Gane’s Contract States He Gets Paid More If He Fights Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane will be making more money come March when he faces Jon Jones. There have been many moving parts in the UFC heavyweight division of late. The former champion Francis Ngannou has decided to part ways with the organization after failed negotiations and that has left the title vacant. Moving right along, the UFC has already assigned two top fighters to face off for that belt, Jon Jones will be making his heavyweight debut in March when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title. Now it is revealed that Gane will not only have the opportunity to fight for yet another title, but he will also be getting a bump up in pay.
Henry Cejudo Says Francis Ngannou Turned Down ‘Little Piece of the Pie With the UFC’ For a ‘Majority of a Pie’ Elsewhere
Francis Ngannou reportedly turned down $24 million as part of the UFC’s final offer and Henry Cejudo commends him for doing so. After nearly two years of negotiations, Ngannou and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The UFC’s offer would have made ‘The Predator’ the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history, but for Ngannou, the freedom to decide his own future was something he was unwilling to put a price on. Still, Ngannou stands to score a massive payday wherever he lands first. Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s untimely exit, Henry Cejudo commended the Cameroonian heavyweight for knowing his worth and seeking exactly that in his future endeavors.
Anthony Smith Misses Weight As Main Event Back Up Fighter At UFC 283 Weigh-Ins
Anthony Smith has missed weight as the UFC’s planned back up fighter for the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend. The show will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixiera and Jamahal Hill. The pair will be competing for the vacant 205-pound championship in the featured bout of the night.
Sean Strickland Knocks Viral Self-Defense TikTok Star Dale Brown Into Case Full Of Guns (Video)
Sean Strickland may have gotten a little carried away when meeting up with a viral self-defense TikTok star recently. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC at this point in time, so his fighting credentials can’t be denied. He recently attended an event in Las Vegas at a gun store, where he met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) Dale Brown.
UFC 283: Jamahal Hill wins light heavyweight title, sends Glover Teixeira into retirement
Jamahal Hill put on the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, raising his game multiple levels to dominate Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 at Jeneusse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and win the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title. Hill won by scores of 50-44...
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
Greg Hardy Slated For Bare Knuckle FC Debut In February
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is ready to make his BKFC debut in February. When the UFC signed former NFL star Greg Hardy back in 2019 it was a bit controversial. Hardy has a history of domestic violence and at the time had little MMA experience. After two appearances on the Dana White Contender Series, he was signed to a deal and made his debut. Fans either loved him or hated him, but quickly he proved that he was capable of having success in the cage although not for long. He lost his promotional debut and then won the first two both by KO.
Sean O’Malley Is ‘Super Upset’ He’s Not Fighting Henry Cejudo At UFC 285: ‘It Would’ve Been Perfect’
UFC 285 is shaping up to be a great card… but it’s missing one Sean O’Malley. Following his win over Petr Yan, the #1 bantamweight contender was hoping to get a crack at UFC gold. Since the injured champ Aljamain Sterling likely won’t fight in March, O’Malley wouldn’t mind fighting Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 for an interim title.
Charles Oliveira Gives An Update On His Return and Possible Opponents
Charles Oliveira is planning a return and has a timeframe in mind. The UFC lightweight division is really steaming up. There is a new champion at the helm in Islam Makhachev. He will be taking on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his next outing, but his most recent opponent would like another shot at the belt. Former champion Charles Oliveira has been laying low since being beaten by Makhachev back in October, but now is preparing to make a run back to a title shot.
Glover Teixeira Comments On His Fighting Future, ‘I Feel Like I’m In My Prime’
Glover Teixeira may be 43 but he feels like he is in his prime fighting condition. There is a UFC light heavyweight championship fight on deck at UFC 283 in Rio de Janerio Brazil this weekend. Former champ, Glover Teixeira will be taking on Jamahal Hill with the hopes of reclaiming his lost title. Teixeira is 43 years old and has been a staple in the UFC 205-pound division for many years. He is one of the oldest on the UFC roster but has no real plans of slowing down. He can see that his time inside the cage is limited but admits that he feels better than ever.
UFC Partners with US Integrity Following James Krause Betting Controversy
UFC has joined forces with US Integrity following the betting controversy surrounding James Krause and his fighters. From the exit of two of its biggest stars; Nate Diaz and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, to the personal incident of company president Dana White on New Year’s Eve, the past few months have been a rough stretch for the UFC. About two months ago, a betting scandal rocked the world of mixed martial arts stemming from the fight between Darrick Minner and Nuerdanbieke Shayilan two months ago.
Conor McGregor Say He Could Be The Joe Rogan Of Power Slap
Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying the new combat sports league called Power Slap and could be interested in joining. There is a new combat sports league on the block and it is run by UFC president Dana White. The name of the league is Power Slap and it is exactly what it sounds like, slap fighting. The premise is to pit two men or two women against each other in slap combat until one cannot continue. This vicious sport caught some backlash when it was first announced but is now sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission and has held its very first episode on TBS.
Chael Sonnen Draws Comparisons Between Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane and Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Chael Sonnen believes the general public could be overthinking two upcoming UFC world championship fights. The new calendar year has just begun, and arguably the two biggest fights have already been booked. Firstly, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is moving up to lightweight for a chance to become a two-division champion against Islam Makahchev on February 11 at UFC 284.
Exclusive: Curtis Blaydes Discusses Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘I Can’t Let You Hit Me’
Curtis Blaydes has provided his opinion on Dana White’s slap fighting league. The Power Slap League is currently one of the most controversial topics in combat sports. White’s newest business venture launched its first season on January 18. During an interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy, Blaydes was asked about his opinion on slap fighting. The UFC heavyweight responded by saying:
Virna Jandiroba Denounces Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: ‘It’s Impossible For Me To Like Him’
Virna Jandiroba has provided her opinion on former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian politics usually isn’t discussed in the North American MMA media, but the controversial former president has recently made the headlines several times. After receiving massive backlash, Bolsonaro fled Brazil and found shelter in UFC legend Jose Aldo’s home in Florida.
John McCarthy Criticizes NSAC For Power Slap Approval: ‘They Are Regulating Sanctioned Brain Trauma’
Former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy is not a fan of Dana White’s newest combat sports endeavor, Power Slap. On Wednesday night, the UFC president’s take on the growing trend of slap fighting hit the airwaves just days after a video clip went viral featuring a fighter who had suffered a horrifying disfigurement during a tournament in Romania. Discussing the incident and the concept of slap fighting in general, McCarthy shared his disgust over the Nevada State Athletic Commission agreeing to regulate what he believes is nothing more than “sanctioned brain trauma.”
