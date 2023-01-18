The death of Jay Briscoe has hit the wrestling world hard while his mother has issued some comments and money continues to be raised to support his family. On Tuesday, January 17th, Jay Briscoe was driving his car in Laurel, Delaware with his two daughters and a driver in another lane went into his lane for some reason leading to a head-on collision. Jay and the woman driving the other car were killed while Jay’s daughters are in the hospital. Jay Briscoe – whose real name is Jamin Pugh – passed away at 38 years old. He had a wife and three children.

LAUREL, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO