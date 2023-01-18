Read full article on original website
Vicki Lynch
3d ago
Prayers for the family and all who knew him!It doesn't matter how you feel about professional wrestling, but, a family lost a husband, father, uncle, brother, son, etc! This is so sad! Dem Boys were awesome!! REST IN PARADISE Jay!
Reply(5)
28
Barbara Roach
3d ago
Praying for you all! Praying for the precious daughter and the entire medical team, that she will be healed in the precious name of Jesus! Prayers thate she will regain the use of her legs. Jay Briscoe will be sadly missed in the wrestling world!
Reply(1)
10
mizzmommamia
3d ago
prayers for those family and for the Heavenly Father to lay His healing hands on this entire family. Grant them with peace strength and comfort during this traumatic time. Amen🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
Reply(2)
5
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing
Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man
A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room
Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Centre Daily
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is a Married Woman! Meet Her Husband Caleb Willingham
Off the market! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton announced that she married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Caleb. Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Husband, Caleb Willingham?. Despite being married to the TLC star, not much is known about Caleb. Tammy described...
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Vincent Morales
Mommy and Gigi 🥰 A new first! Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Aury Bella. "We’re so excited to announce the newest addition to the Morales fam bam is here! Baby girl made her way into the world on 1/3/23. Our lives have changed for […]
tjrwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s Mother Comments On Her Son’s Death, Update On Money Raised For Family
The death of Jay Briscoe has hit the wrestling world hard while his mother has issued some comments and money continues to be raised to support his family. On Tuesday, January 17th, Jay Briscoe was driving his car in Laurel, Delaware with his two daughters and a driver in another lane went into his lane for some reason leading to a head-on collision. Jay and the woman driving the other car were killed while Jay’s daughters are in the hospital. Jay Briscoe – whose real name is Jamin Pugh – passed away at 38 years old. He had a wife and three children.
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
ringsidenews.com
Jay Briscoe’s Memorial Fundraiser Smashes Original Goals
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confesses She 'Blacked Out' Prior To Being Rushed To The Hospital & Placed On Life Support
1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got candid about her health scare in the upcoming season of the TLC show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Prior to being rushed to the hospital, the reality star said, “I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”The new season will show viewers what Slaton was going through after “[her] body shut down.”“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I have...
Yardbarker
Pugh Family Shares Update On Jay Briscoe’s Daughters Following Car Accident
Jay Briscoe ‘s family and friends have provided an update on how his daughters are doing after they were involved in a deadly car crash on Tuesday evening. Taking to Facebook Live, Briscoe family friend Joshua Wharton read a prepared statement on behalf of Ashley Pugh, the wife of Jay Briscoe. Wharton detailed the injuries the girls sustained in the car accident that claimed their father’s life and they are stable but have a long road to recovery in the future.
Popculture
Amanda Kloots Reveals Death of Mother-in-Law
Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero. As E! News noted, Kloots shared the sad news about Lesley's passing on Friday via Instagram. Her death comes over two years after her son and Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications caused by COVID-19. Kloots posted several...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 52