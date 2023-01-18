Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Front porch of a house in Kalamazoo destroyed as two vehicle crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were hurt and a house was damaged after a pair of vehicles collided and smashed into the home in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo Thursday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the front porch of the house...
go955.com
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
go955.com
The subject of drug theft investigation, Hartford police chief steps down
HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has resigned from the department amid an Attorney General’s Office investigation into missing pills from the drug disposal box at the police station. She had been with Hartford police since 1989, became chief in 2016, and had been on leave...
Comments / 0