ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Woman, 6-year-old girl killed after SUV crashes into tree in Oceanside

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g11ef_0kIlPabl00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman and a 6-year-old girl were killed, and four minors were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a tree in Oceanside Tuesday night.

Oceanside Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Douglas Drive, near Pala Road.

Footage captured by the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker showed a Toyota RAV4 split in half after it crashed into a tree.

Oceanside Police stated in a news release: “Based on witness statements and physical evidence, preliminary information indicates the midsized SUV was traveling Southbound on Douglas Drive at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.”

Residents in the area say cars constantly speed on Douglas Drive.

One man who lives nearby heard the moment the car hit the street behind his house.

"Last night, I was in my office and I could hear a loud bang," the man said. "And I could see sparks coming from what looked like a car accident."

The 32-year-old female driver and a 6-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Emergency responders pulled four young passengers from the wreckage and took them to area hospitals.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were airlifted after suffering critical injuries. A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's traumatizing... especially when you have your own kid to see... a little bit older kids, but still, kids involved in something like that," the man said.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista man killed in pedestrian crash on State Route 52

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old Chula Vista man died Thursday night after he fell from an overcrossing onto State Route 52, where several cars hit him. CHP's press release says the fatal crash happened around 7:55 p.m., when the pedestrian fell from the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

SUV Appears Split in Half After Oceanside Crash That Killed Mom, 6-Year-Old, Injured 4 Others

A mother and child were killed after an SUV crashed into a tree and practically split in two on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside Tuesday night, police said. Oceanside police said a 30-year-old woman was driving an SUV "at a high rate of speed" on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road when the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over several times at about 8:15 p.m., appearing to split in half.
OCEANSIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy