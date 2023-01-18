Woman, 6-year-old girl killed after SUV crashes into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman and a 6-year-old girl were killed, and four minors were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a tree in Oceanside Tuesday night.

Oceanside Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Douglas Drive, near Pala Road.

Footage captured by the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker showed a Toyota RAV4 split in half after it crashed into a tree.

Oceanside Police stated in a news release: “Based on witness statements and physical evidence, preliminary information indicates the midsized SUV was traveling Southbound on Douglas Drive at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.”

Residents in the area say cars constantly speed on Douglas Drive.

One man who lives nearby heard the moment the car hit the street behind his house.

"Last night, I was in my office and I could hear a loud bang," the man said. "And I could see sparks coming from what looked like a car accident."

The 32-year-old female driver and a 6-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Emergency responders pulled four young passengers from the wreckage and took them to area hospitals.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were airlifted after suffering critical injuries. A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's traumatizing... especially when you have your own kid to see... a little bit older kids, but still, kids involved in something like that," the man said.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.