Clint Cervenka
3d ago
that a good boy. they'll be something special in your bowl tonight. great job for the police department and their four-legged partners. we need more of ones just like you all of you.
2
Stolen firearm and fentanyl found during Yuba City traffic stop
(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in […]
krcrtv.com
Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's
Oroville, CALIF. — This morning at a local McDonald's, Police in Oroville arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested by Grass Valley police Friday, two weeks after engaging in gunfire with officers and sending himself and someone else to the hospital. Austin Wallace was charged on a felony warrant for charges of attempted homicide and four counts of assault with...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Marysville, suspect arrested
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - The Marysville Police Department arrested the man they say is a suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 14 that killed a teen and injured another. At approximately 7:16 p.m., officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 1900 block of B Street in Marysville.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
actionnewsnow.com
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
2 alleged catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Yuba County
PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Plumas Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. Officials responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft on Lakeport Way in Plumas Lake early Tuesday morning. Deputies did not find any...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
