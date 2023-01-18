ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

that a good boy. they'll be something special in your bowl tonight. great job for the police department and their four-legged partners. we need more of ones just like you all of you.

FOX40

Stolen firearm and fentanyl found during Yuba City traffic stop

(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in […]
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's

Oroville, CALIF. — This morning at a local McDonald's, Police in Oroville arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Marysville, suspect arrested

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - The Marysville Police Department arrested the man they say is a suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 14 that killed a teen and injured another. At approximately 7:16 p.m., officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 1900 block of B Street in Marysville.
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant

BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico

CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees

CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries

Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
RED BLUFF, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries

A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

