Chrissy Teigen just shared the first photo of her baby girl with John Legend, and it is adorable! The couple welcomed their newest baby on Jan. 13, but so far have remained mum about the little ones first few days. It turns out, they were just soaking up the new baby bliss — and are ready to share all the details! In an Instagram post today featuring their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, Teigen revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl named Esti Maxine Stephens. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could...

2 DAYS AGO