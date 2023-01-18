ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
MEXICO, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
Source Money

New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

NY OKs $672M bailout for utility customers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Snow possible today, Sunday. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: Mark Tomarchio says his home near Sullivan in Madison County provided him his “type of living.” Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for. Take a look around. (Photo courtesy of Mark Tomarchio)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024

Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility

ILION, N.Y. -- RemArms employees in Ilion were told Wednesday, in the midst of contract negotiations, that the Centerfire 700 Model line will move to their LaGrange, Georgia, manufacturing facility, to maximize production opportunities by having all Centerfire Rifle Product lines in one location. All shotgun product lines will remain in New York.
ILION, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY
