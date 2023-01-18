Read full article on original website
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Get Pampered and Shop Local: Inspire at the Grainery's Sip & Shop Event is a Night You Won't Want to Miss!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
House of the Week: Scenic Sullivan property offered its new owner his ‘type of living’
SULLIVAN, N.Y. – Mark Tomarchio says his home at 5963 Cheese Factory Road, near Sullivan in Madison County, provided him his “type of living.”. Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for.
Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark
MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
Syracuse aims to replace residents’ old trash cans with automated lift carts
Syracuse, N.Y. – City officials are pondering two big changes in trash pickup this year, but first they want to hear from residents. The Common Council will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at City Hall. Change No. 1: The public works department plans to issue...
Build new, safe housing for Syracuse’s inner-city children (Your Letters)
“Enough is enough” are the words of Tyrone Mulligan to address the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who lived in the Central Village housing complex. Brexialee was a model student and leader at Blodgett Middle School. Mulligan is a member of the OGs Against Violence. In 2015, Cliff Ryan...
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
NY OKs $672M bailout for utility customers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Snow possible today, Sunday. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: Mark Tomarchio says his home near Sullivan in Madison County provided him his “type of living.” Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for. Take a look around. (Photo courtesy of Mark Tomarchio)
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
WKTV
RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility
ILION, N.Y. -- RemArms employees in Ilion were told Wednesday, in the midst of contract negotiations, that the Centerfire 700 Model line will move to their LaGrange, Georgia, manufacturing facility, to maximize production opportunities by having all Centerfire Rifle Product lines in one location. All shotgun product lines will remain in New York.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Veggies in slimy water: 2 restaurants fail inspections; 31 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 1 to 7:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cnyhomepage.com
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
wrvo.org
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
