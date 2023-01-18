ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury: State police

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — An East Hartford woman was killed in a single-car crash on Route 2 west in Glastonbury overnight Saturday, according to state police. The woman, who was driving in a Nissan Rogue, was traveling on Route 2 west near Exit 8 in the left lane when for an unknown reason, her car entered the left shoulder, drove through the rope guardrail and went down an embankment, troopers said.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover

2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue. He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
WILTON, CT
