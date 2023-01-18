Read full article on original website
East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury: State police
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — An East Hartford woman was killed in a single-car crash on Route 2 west in Glastonbury overnight Saturday, according to state police. The woman, who was driving in a Nissan Rogue, was traveling on Route 2 west near Exit 8 in the left lane when for an unknown reason, her car entered the left shoulder, drove through the rope guardrail and went down an embankment, troopers said.
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
Driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Waterbury Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury
Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Fairfield County
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County.It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton.During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked Nissan …
Man hid in the backseat of woman's car to steal pocketbook: Ansonia police
ANSONIA, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after he hid in a woman's car to steal her pocketbook, Ansonia police said. Police said a woman flagged down an officer patrolling Pershing Drive on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. The woman said that a man had hidden in the...
Shelton police say 2 men choked a car owner, then stole Mercedes
Shelton Police are investigating a carjacking outside Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.
Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck
A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue. He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the...
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m on Sunday to remember Daniel Engeldrum.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Connecticut man allegedly hid in woman’s car, tried to rob her as she drove
CONNECTICUT - A man from Connecticut is accused of hiding in the backseat of a woman’s car while she was shopping inside a CVS and attempting to steal her pocketbook as she drove, according to the Ansonia Police Department. It happened Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. in the area of...
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
