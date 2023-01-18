There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters

Read full article on original website
Leslie Moses
3d ago
I have an emergent, not emergency, disorder that I have yet to resolve due to appointments being 6 - 9 months out. I need surgery. First appointment 5 months out. I attended the first appointment and had to set up a follow-up appointment. The follow-up appointment is 6 months away. Over a year to get a surgery I need NOW! The licensing board needs to do much, much better. Get it done!I'm not the only one going through this. Many of my associates are complaining about the same thing.
Reply
2
Related
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
In a new survey, they said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy. The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network.
Options for Naloxone available over the counter at Pennsylvania pharmacies
Pennsylvania has been in the throes of an opioid epidemic for much of the past decade. People are dying from heroin and now fentanyl overdoses. It only got worse during the COVID pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has a standing order for pharmacies across the state to make the...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor Shapiro announces gift ban, ethics training for employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order banning the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The ban includes “a total prohibition on gifts, discounts, services or any […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joanne Kilgour: Future of Southwestern PA — decades of good-paying clean and green jobs
This region is a place where hard work and innovation go hand in hand. For years, Western Pennsylvanian workers proudly built the steel that fueled America’s economy. Now we’re ready to do it again — and we have no time to waste. While there’s been debate about...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 19: Cases, hospitalizations down again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, there were 10,902 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 17. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number of […]
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Local leaders blame UPMC dominance for healthcare worker shortage
In a white paper released by the American Economic Liberties Project, Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) and State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Allegheny County) say UPMC’s dominance has led to lower wages, limited opportunities for workers and more.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health officials concerned about falling vaccination rates in kids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Childhood vaccination rates across the country and the Commonwealth have declined from pre-COVID levels, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Rubella and measles specifically are very contagious, so the less people that get vaccinated the more likely we’re gonna see these types of viruses...
1 PA county remains at high COVID community level as new cases and deaths slow
Centre County has returned to the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level, under the Jan. 19 update. See the latest map.
abc27.com
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
New UPMC policy causing concern for patients, pharmacies
PITTSBURGH — A new UPMC policy is causing concern for a lot of patients and pharmacies. UPMC, along with its pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, sent a letter to patients in UPMC’s essential pharmacy network notifying them that they had to change pharmacies at the beginning of 2023.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Gov. Shapiro's first order: 92% of PA jobs don't need 4-year degree
Governor Josh Shapiro has signed his first executive order, announcing 92 percent of state jobs don’t need a four-year degree. Shapiro says he wants the focus to be on skills and experience instead.
Homes in these Pa. cities are among the fastest selling in the U.S.
The U.S. housing market has cooled but it remains a seller’s market. That’s especially true in some places where housing inventory continues to move fast, and there are several Pennsylvania cities where that’s happening. Stacker recent used data from Redfin to compile a list of metros where...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 7