There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor
 3 days ago
Leslie Moses
3d ago

I have an emergent, not emergency, disorder that I have yet to resolve due to appointments being 6 - 9 months out. I need surgery. First appointment 5 months out. I attended the first appointment and had to set up a follow-up appointment. The follow-up appointment is 6 months away. Over a year to get a surgery I need NOW! The licensing board needs to do much, much better. Get it done!I'm not the only one going through this. Many of my associates are complaining about the same thing.

