ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette

According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day

Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Progress Being Made at Old Zoë’s Location as Lafayette Foodies Speculate What’s Next in River Ranch

There are a lot of ways to describe Lafayette and the things that we love, but new restaurants will always have a home at the top of the list. I can tell you that I always love writing about restaurants opening as opposed to when I have to write about them closing. I can also tell you that no matter how stacked we are with amazing local restaurants and more than our share of chain options, Lafayette will always give a new restaurant a shot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

A New Japanese Restaurant is Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting another restaurant in the Ambassador Town Center. This new Teppanyaki restaurant is called Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi and yes it is coming to the area around Costco. Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi will be at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Spring Farm Road. And will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy