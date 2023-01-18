Read full article on original website
Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Ranks Top 15 in NCAA in Home Game Attendance
Louisiana baseball is fast approaching a new season after winning the Sun Belt tournament last year. And that's not the only impressive feat the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team can claim. Overall, attendance has been down for baseball as a sport recently, but college baseball still draws millions of fans every...
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown Earns Spot on Prestigious Oscar Robertson Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died. According to WAFB, LSU officials have confirmed that a student who was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank drive on Sunday morning (Jan. 15) has died.
The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Is Leaving Lafayette for Lake Charles in 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years. The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the...
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Photos Show Major Fire at Whiskey River Landing Bar in Henderson
Several photos have surfaced on social media that show a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing. Many on Facebook were asking for prayers for the family who owns the property, and now we see why. The iconic venue was not currently in operation at the time of the blaze.
Photos From Whiskey River Landing and Bar Show Total Loss After Fire
A day after we reported that there was a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing and Bar, we now see the devastation. Wednesday evening fire crews responded to a huge blaze in Henderson and by the look of the photos then, we knew that this iconic venue was a loss.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Progress Being Made at Old Zoë’s Location as Lafayette Foodies Speculate What’s Next in River Ranch
There are a lot of ways to describe Lafayette and the things that we love, but new restaurants will always have a home at the top of the list. I can tell you that I always love writing about restaurants opening as opposed to when I have to write about them closing. I can also tell you that no matter how stacked we are with amazing local restaurants and more than our share of chain options, Lafayette will always give a new restaurant a shot.
These Wipes Smell Exactly Like a Downtown Lafayette Business That’s About to Close
The building at 422 Rue Jefferson in downtown Lafayette has been an icon for nearly a century. The building was part of the legendary Abdallas clothing store that opened in 1933. Today, 422 Rue Jefferson has been home to a costume rental outlet for over three decades...and it smells exactly like Dude Wipes, mint chill fragrance.
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Baton Rouge Teenager Shot on His Way to School by Former Classmate During Robbery Attempt
A Broadmoor High School student was shot and wounded by a former classmate trying to rob him while on his way to school Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the midsection.
Stunning Photos and Video Shows Extensive Work Being Done on I-10 Overpass
By now you that the I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged a few weeks ago when the boom of a tractor, that was being hauled without the proper permit, struck and damaged the structure. Since then, there have been lane closures at this major intersection, but the repairs...
A New Japanese Restaurant is Coming to Lafayette
Lafayette is getting another restaurant in the Ambassador Town Center. This new Teppanyaki restaurant is called Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi and yes it is coming to the area around Costco. Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi will be at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Spring Farm Road. And will be...
Train Crashes into 18-Wheeler in Lafayette After Driver Attempted to Go Around Crossing Guards
UPDATE (12:00 p.m.):. Upon further investigation, Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police says the driver of the 18-wheeler attempted to beat the train by going around the crossing guards which were already down before the train collided with the semi-truck. As originally reported (The driver attempted to cross over the...
