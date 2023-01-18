ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New: The Barrel Factory Reinvents Itself With a Seasonally Curated Menu Focused on Local Ingredients

By Brett Llenos Smith
stepoutbuffalo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen

Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
LEWISTON, NY
Tree Hugger

Got Dog Poop? Let This Vermicomposting Success Story Inspire You

Myles Stubblefield was a self-described “dirty kid" growing up in Buffalo, New York. “I had my hands in every dirt pile," he tells Treehugger. "I played with worms every time we went fishing, and any time we went to a picnic, it was assumed I’d come home with empty cans of salamanders and crawdads to observe.”
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Popular bakery Dessert deli to close after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dessert deli, a mainstay bakery and cafe in Williamsville since 1987, will be permanently closing on Feb. 11, the business announced in a Facebook post Friday. Dessert deli, located on the corner of Maple Road and North Forest, has won awards for its products in...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company

First Look Buffalo is a company of thirty-seven ensemble actors, seven directors and nine playwrights. Its founders, Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti, will present a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops throughout the year.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?

If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
SYRACUSE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo

You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park

One of the most unique attractions in the Northeast awaits you at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure!. Just 45-minutes from Buffalo, you will be treated to breathtaking views, unique dining, and guided tour bus rides, or a drive-through experience in the comfort of your own vehicle, through 60+ acre animal park that includes an up close and personal experience to view exotic animals such as camels, zebra, llama, emu, bison, and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
fredonia.edu

Alumni named to Business First’s ’40 Under 40’ list

Buffalo Business First has recognized three SUNY Fredonia alumni as members of its “40 Under 40” Class of 2022. Since 1992, the weekly business publication has honored 40 dedicated and driven individuals for their professional success and community involvement in Western New York. SUNY Fredonia graduates are often placed on the annual lists.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy