New: The Barrel Factory Reinvents Itself With a Seasonally Curated Menu Focused on Local Ingredients

Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen
Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
Tree Hugger
Got Dog Poop? Let This Vermicomposting Success Story Inspire You
Myles Stubblefield was a self-described “dirty kid" growing up in Buffalo, New York. “I had my hands in every dirt pile," he tells Treehugger. "I played with worms every time we went fishing, and any time we went to a picnic, it was assumed I’d come home with empty cans of salamanders and crawdads to observe.”
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
WIVB
Popular bakery Dessert deli to close after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dessert deli, a mainstay bakery and cafe in Williamsville since 1987, will be permanently closing on Feb. 11, the business announced in a Facebook post Friday. Dessert deli, located on the corner of Maple Road and North Forest, has won awards for its products in...
Mazurek's Bakery helping students receive workforce experience
Many businesses are gearing up for the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. Mazurek's Bakery is prepping its signature baked goods for customers ahead of the game.
stepoutbuffalo.com
First Look Buffalo Theatre Company
First Look Buffalo is a company of thirty-seven ensemble actors, seven directors and nine playwrights. Its founders, Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti, will present a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops throughout the year.
Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?
If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park
One of the most unique attractions in the Northeast awaits you at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure!. Just 45-minutes from Buffalo, you will be treated to breathtaking views, unique dining, and guided tour bus rides, or a drive-through experience in the comfort of your own vehicle, through 60+ acre animal park that includes an up close and personal experience to view exotic animals such as camels, zebra, llama, emu, bison, and much more.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Meet Buffalo’s crown jewel of shrines, Our Lady of Victory Basilica
Msgr. David LiPuma is the pastor of the OLV Basilica. He tells News 4 that Father Baker saw a similar shrine in France and prayed he could build one here for the Buffalo Diocese.
Buffalo Water customers without fluoride for nearly a decade, report shows
Tucked inside a Buffalo Water report is a troubling statistic. City residents have not had fluoride in their water for eight years.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Winners of “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
With more than 3,100 names submitted, 40 snowplows will bear the top-voted names of the contest.
‘Sister is a tough cookie’: Buffalo nun scares off thieves trying to steal from the Response to Love Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo nun literally took matters into her own hands when she saw two men trying to steal gutters off the Response to Love Center. The men were no match for Sister Mary Johnice. On Saturday, Sister Mary Johnice heard some noise coming from outside the building off Rother Avenue. At […]
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
fredonia.edu
Alumni named to Business First’s ’40 Under 40’ list
Buffalo Business First has recognized three SUNY Fredonia alumni as members of its “40 Under 40” Class of 2022. Since 1992, the weekly business publication has honored 40 dedicated and driven individuals for their professional success and community involvement in Western New York. SUNY Fredonia graduates are often placed on the annual lists.
