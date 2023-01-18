Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
KTVB
Exploring Idaho: Minimizing harm to environment while enjoying the outdoors
The Gem State's outdoor recreation areas are home to wildlife. Jeff Abrams with the Idaho Conservation League talks about ways to be as respectful as possible.
KTVB
Viewpoint: Idaho Gov. Little discusses Moscow murders
Gov. Little said he did have an opportunity to talk with the victims' parents. You can watch the full interview on KTVB's Viewpoint at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
KTVB
Last chance of the season to view king tides on the Oregon coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Haven't had the chance yet to see the king tides along the Oregon coast? The high tides will return this weekend for the final time this season. Beach goers can view them between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22. King tides can pose a greater...
KTVB
The 208: Bill to stop false reporting at CPS
Heather Scott put forth a bill to fine and jail people for false claims. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said they don't keep track of false reports.
Comments / 0