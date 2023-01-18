ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

The Arc of Grays Harbor Bridges the Gaps for Individuals with IDD

The Arc of Grays Harbor is a nonprofit organization located in Aberdeen that advocates for and supports better quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). They provide supportive programs and services that promote the full inclusion and participation of the people they serve. The Arc is comprised of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, professionals and concerned members of the community.
ABERDEEN, WA

