ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire

An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Sylacauga

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a 71-year-old man in Talladega who was last seen Friday, October 28, 2022. The Talladega Police Department said Alton D. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal, last seen in the Germany Mtn area. His last known clothing description is unknown.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man, juvenile in custody after manhunt in connection to fatal shooting in Walker County

A suspect is now in custody after a fatal shooting in Walker County sparked a manhunt earlier this week. 36-year-old Corey Ryan Mahaffey, who was wanted for 'Capital Murder During a Robbery', and 'Capital Murder Aiding & Abetting,' was taken into custody by US Marshals Task Force Agents, according to a release Friday night from the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

VIDEO: Police looking for man seen throwing dog at wall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A police manhunt for a man caught on camera physically assaulting a woman and a dog has started. This is the latest abuse case that the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is looking into. Police haven't named the man yet, but the violent act against a dog was caught on a police officer's Ring doorbell.
