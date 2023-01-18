Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
fox29.com
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police
A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
Philly Gas Station Killing: Three Suspects Sought
Authorities in Philadelphia are looking to identify three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old gas station attendant earlier this week. The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Exxon station on 7150 Torresdale Avenue. The following suspects are described as:. Suspect #1: Average height, wearing...
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
Teen Suicide Victim Linked To Berks Bank Robbery: State Police
A teenager who took his own life in Berks County was the suspect in a bank robbery one day before, state police say. An armed thief walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdof Borough just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 carrying a rifle and a backpack, troopers said in a release.
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Main Line Media News
Man jailed for straw purchases related to multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to jail for illegally purchasing guns for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Darell T. Smith, 27, of the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to...
Main Line Media News
Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report
A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports. The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report. The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the...
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
Police looking for suspects in Tacony Exxon killing
Police homicide division detectives are looking for three suspects in a Tuesday morning murder in Tacony. Police said the incident happened about 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. An...
fox29.com
Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia
The fire engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
