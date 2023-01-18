ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mike Azriel
3d ago

These same 3 ppl should be caught I'll bet their on camera asking for cash or to pump gas so that should be enough but they don't wanna say it's who it was bc of race and it's a human being so stop trying to hide who's committing 99% of the crimes.

delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Gas Station Killing: Three Suspects Sought

Authorities in Philadelphia are looking to identify three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old gas station attendant earlier this week. The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Exxon station on 7150 Torresdale Avenue. The following suspects are described as:. Suspect #1: Average height, wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
DOVER, DE
Main Line Media News

Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report

A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports. The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report. The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
