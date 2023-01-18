A wish granted at Winter Park Resort: Missouri family enjoys trip with help from National Sports Center for the Disabled

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Related
skyhinews.com
Breaking the ice when the fish bite: Local competitions highlight Grand County as an ice fishing destination
The beauty of Grand County is that when temperatures drop, the fishing doesn’t stop. The area is home to 80 lakes and reservoirs, including Grand Lake, Colorado’s largest natural lake. Many of these vast bodies of water are prime ice fishing spots. The area’s frigid temperatures create a long ice fishing season. Once lakes froze over in mid December this year, many anglers headed out with augers, poles and tents, ready to catch some fish. Among them was Austin Howard of Granby.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park Resort hosts over 100 in moguls for a chance at the World Cup
From Jan. 9-12, Winter Park Resort kicked off the competition season for the annual U.S. Freestyle Selection Events as 130 athletes raced down moguls and hit jumps at the Ambush Mogul Course in an International Ski Federation competition. The event showcased skiers from around the world, including the United States,...
skyhinews.com
Reader photos: Snowy waters in Grand County
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live. Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire. If you value local journalism, consider making...
skyhinews.com
Town of Fraser narrows list of town manager finalists to 3
The town of Fraser has narrowed down their search for a new town manager to three finalists: Michael Brack, Fraser’s current assistant town manager, Guy Patterson and Chris Lowe. “They all bring experience and expertise in local government management to the table, and we are confident that they are...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Allen Best: Mountain Parks says we’re out of here
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by Jan. 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Grand and Jackson counties.
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Dale Frederick Thompson
Dale Frederick Thompson passed away November 22, 2022, at the age of 90. The son of Fred and Linda Thompson and grandson of “Ute Bill” Thompson, he was born and raised in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado. He also had a sister, Shirley Dailey (deceased.) Dale met his future...
skyhinews.com
College students from Grand County receive academic honors
With college quarters and semesters concluding at the end of 2022, a few college students from Grand County received honors from their schools for achieving high GPAs. Seth Holestine of Tabernash made the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College in Kansas. Madeline Gordon of Grand Lake earned a place...
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: The top Grand County Library District checkouts
There is a Spanish proverb, “A wise man changes his mind. A fool never will.” For years, I have been a fool when it comes to digital resources. But, like many Grand County residents, I have become a wise man willing to change my platform for literature. In...
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Earl Daniel Shrider (Duke)
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Earl Daniel Shrider (Duke), loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 56 from heart failure. Earl was born on November 15, 1966, in Tonopah, NV to Ralph and Barbara (Farnsworth) Shrider. His parents then moved from Goldfield, NV to Sunset, UT where he graduated from Clearfield High School in 1985. He joined the Army upon graduation and served one tour in Wiesbaden Germany, and Killeen, TX. He returned to Utah when he was honorably discharged from the Army.
Comments / 1