A wish granted at Winter Park Resort: Missouri family enjoys trip with help from National Sports Center for the Disabled

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Earl Daniel Shrider (Duke), loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 56 from heart failure. Earl was born on November 15, 1966, in Tonopah, NV to Ralph and Barbara (Farnsworth) Shrider. His parents then moved from Goldfield, NV to Sunset, UT where he graduated from Clearfield High School in 1985. He joined the Army upon graduation and served one tour in Wiesbaden Germany, and Killeen, TX. He returned to Utah when he was honorably discharged from the Army.

