Read full article on original website
ptrust
3d ago
If better information was put on line about elections, they would spend less resources in the long run trying to fill every request for information.
Reply
2
Related
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
btimesherald.com
Oregon Attorney General files petition to dismiss Measure 114 block
On Friday, Jan. 13, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to stop an injunction that was issued by Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio last month. Issued on behalf of gun rights groups, Raschio’s injunction effectively put a hold on Measure 114. The gun-control...
focushillsboro.com
In Our Opinion, Internal Audits Of Oregon Agencies Are Not Completed
The most recent “Annual report on statewide internal audit activities” in the state of Oregon may be just the thing to help you drift off. Still, it’s a great plan to compile an annual report. To put it another way, if executed properly, it’s a fantastic plan.
Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes
Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job
As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law
There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
KTVL
Lawyer for Oregon Firearms Federation sues over alleged unpaid legal fees
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former attorney representing a group trying to block Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, is now suing his client over alleged unpaid legal fees. Attorney John Kaempf filed a civil suit this week against the nonprofit, gun rights group Oregon Firearms Federation. The...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Rep. Stout removed from committees
Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lawmakers Are Urged To Support $100 Million For Child Care Infrastructure By The CEO Of The Children Institute
The epidemic has shown how crucial child care, preschool, and early childhood education are to Oregon’s economy. Childcare shortages reduce the available labor force by preventing parents from participating in the labor force. For twenty years, The Children’s Institute has worked to ensure that all Oregon children, from infancy...
Study says Oregonians, Washingtonians among the most likely to be catfished
The FTC found that, in 2021, reported romance scams led to $547 million in losses.
"Ezra's Law" bill back seeking tougher assault sentencing
A crime bill named for a Madras boy severely beaten in 2017 by his mother's boyfriend is back before the Oregon Legislature.
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
FBI investigating arson at 3 Oregon pregnancy centers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple regional FBI offices, including the one in Portland, have begun offering a $25,000 reward for information as part of a nationwide investigation into series of arson and vandalism incidents at reproductive health care centers last year. Three of the 10 incidents were in Oregon. The...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
Comments / 6