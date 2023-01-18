Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Sister Virginia Crowell, a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd
Marlborough/Framingham – Sister Virginia Euphrasia Crowell, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham, MA after a long illness. Sister Virginia was 91 years of age and had been a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd for 73 years. Sister Virginia Euphrasia was born in...
communityadvocate.com
Janet A. Perry, 89, of Sudbury
– With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Janet A. (Joslin) Perry, our loving devoted grandmother, mother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 18, 2022 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Waitsfield, VT on May 11, 1933,...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Marlborough High School grad named to Forbes 30 Under 30
MARLBOROUGH – The new year has arrived and the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 list has been released with one of Marlborough High School graduates included. Matheus Fonseca, 21, made this year’s list along with a number of other notable entrepreneurs. He started a company while still in high school to develop new content within Minecraft.
communityadvocate.com
Community meeting on Haze of Grafton set for Jan. 26
GRAFTON – A community outreach meeting for the proposed Haze of Grafton marijuana business will be Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The proposed location is 135 Westboro Road in North Grafton — the same site as Pecorino’s and Wicked Twisted Pretzels. According to Colonel...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Police Department gains two new officers
NORTHBOROUGH – Two new officers will be joining the Northborough Police Department. “[It’s] always an enjoyable opportunity when it comes to appointing new police officers and watching people embark on their career,” said Chief William Lyver during the Jan. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting. During the meeting,...
communityadvocate.com
Agility equipment, water stations among potential amenities at Northborough dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – Residents had a chance to take a closer look at the details of a proposed dog park off Boundary Street on Jan. 10. This marked the second community meeting regarding the dog park, and the town and its consultants sought feedback on the 75% construction documents. At...
communityadvocate.com
Hazmat responds to Marlborough company
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to chemical spill at Rinchem on Hayes Memorial Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 19. It led to response by the Department of Fire Services District 3 hazmat team and a cleanup company. Rinchem is company that provides temperature warehousing, packaging and...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves S.A.F.E. Grant
HUDSON – This year, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes will continue to educate Hudson students and seniors about fire safety. During a Select Board meeting on Jan. 9, the board approved funding from the Student Awareness of Fire Safety Education (S.A.F.E.) program, which provides grants to fire departments to educate students and seniors about fire and life safety.
communityadvocate.com
The latest on Westborough’s Town Election
WESTBOROUGH – With just a few days remaining until nomination papers have to be submitted, the annual Town Election is shaping up like this:. Select Board (one seat, three-year term) – Ian Johnson (candidate for re-election) School Committee (two seats, three-year terms) – Lisa Edinberg, Raghu Nandan (candidates...
communityadvocate.com
Mickel prepares to step down as Westborough’s town clerk
WESTBOROUGH – Wendy Mickel knows the pulse of the town. Births, marriages, deaths, Town Meetings, town elections — the everyday history of the community flows through the Town Clerk’s office. For nearly three decades — 19 years as assistant town clerk, nine years as town clerk —...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police receive grant for body-worn cameras
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department will soon be able to purchase body-worn cameras, thanks to a grant. Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton), whose district includes Southborough, announced that the department was awarded the grant by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough stormwater utility proposal to be part of warrant
WESTBOROUGH – The Department of Public Works will have several articles on this spring’s Town Meeting warrant — two of which will involve establishing an enterprise fund to help maintain the town’s stormwater management system. Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant said the fund is...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Food Pantry, Travis Manion Foundation to sponsor Ruck March
HUDSON – The Hudson Community Food Pantry is partnering with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March starting at American Heritage Museum and ending at the food pantry at 28 Houghton St. The drive will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, as part...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Democrats holding food drive
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Democratic City Committee will hold its winter collection drive of food, personal items and funds to benefit of the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, Jan. 21, rain or shine. MDCC conducts four drives each year. The Community Cupboard collection will be conducted as a drop...
communityadvocate.com
Police, fire deal with truck rollover, fuel spill
WESTBOROUGH – Local police and fire, along with State Police, are working to clear a rolled-over truck with entrapment and injuries on the ramps from Interstate 495 northbound to Route 9 westbound. Westborough’s Rescue 1 also reported a fuel spill at the scene. Motorists are urged to seek...
