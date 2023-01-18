Read full article on original website
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Phone Arena
Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price. The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the...
TechRadar
Now's the time to buy an iPad 10.2 - the Apple tablet falls to its cheapest price ever
When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets, it doesn't get much better than the Apple iPad 10.2. And you can now get Apple's premium entry-level slate for its lowest price ever. This bargain is over at Best Buy, where the iPad 10.2 has tumbled to $249.99 (opens in new...
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
The next MacBook Air already sounds better than the new MacBook Pro
The dust has barely settled on the new M2 MacBook Pro, announced by Apple this week – but the rumour mill has already turned its attention what's coming next. And if new reports are anything to go by, the MacBook line up could soon get confusing. Again. Apple is...
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
knowtechie.com
How to preorder Apple’s new HomePod 2
If you’re into smart speakers and somehow don’t own an Alexa or Google Assistant device, Apple wants you to know that they have a thing that exists. No, not the HomePod Apple discontinued back in 2021. Instead, it’s the HomePod 2, the smart home assistant they quietly launched earlier in the week.
Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model
Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
Gear Patrol
Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros
Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Best Buy is slashing $500 off one of our favorite Samsung laptops
Head to Best Buy today and you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, one of the most best laptops on the market.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows. Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get...
knowtechie.com
Apple reportedly working on an iPad-based smart home display
New rumors in the Apple camp suggest that the company is working on an iPad-based display meant to mount or store in your home as a smart home display. The rumor comes from Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman, a trusted insider with Apple information. Details on the potential device are scarce, but Gurman says it could come out as early as the first half of next year.
TrustedReviews
6 ditched products Apple should revive after the HomePod
OPINION: We might not have made it through January yet, but Apple has kicked off the year with a smattering of new tech – some of which we had been expecting, and some a little more surprising. The release of the M2 Pro and M2 Max-toting MacBook Pro came...
Apple Insider
Deals: pick up Apple's Mac Studio with 32GB RAM for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There's a lot to love about Apple's Mac Studio, including this exclusive $154 promo code discount bringing thestandard model with 32GB RAM to $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare. Apple's powerful, yet compact, desktop is...
