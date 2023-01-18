ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Victim Struck By Freight Train In Paterson Suffers Broken Leg

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
CSX train Photo Credit: CSX

A freight train injury in Paterson sent an unidentified victim to the hospital, responders said.

The person victim suffered a broken leg when hit by the CSX train in the area of Lafayette and East 16th streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, they said.

The victim was conscious and alert when taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a fractured femur, responders said.

CSX police were investigating.

Additional details hadn't yet been made available as of Wednesday morning.

