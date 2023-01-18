Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police could see starting salary increase
Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground.
CenterPoint Energy calls in third-party group to investigate after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy has called in Minneapolis-based Standby Systems to investigate following multiple carbon monoxide reports in Southern Indiana over Dec. 24 and Christmas Day.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Indiana: 12 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,623 active general dentists in Indiana. Indiana has 109 dental professional shortage areas. Indiana received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Indiana was No. 27 on...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WNDU
Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Indiana lawmakers debate plan to “reinvent” high school
Indiana lawmakers provided some answers Wednesday about a draft plan supporters say would help more students find career pathways, although concerns remain about how flexible the career-preparation proposal would be for students and the negative impact it might have on schools’ current programs. The voucher-like plan, outlined in House Bill 1002, is the result of a recent Republican push that lawmakers say would “reinvent” high school by providing more job training to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
