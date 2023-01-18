Read full article on original website
I-70 Westbound to reopen through North Split Interchange this weekend
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend. Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning. To prepare to open the lanes, crews will be shutting down the I-70 westbound...
Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 13 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, January 20, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water service on North Kinser Pike, near Clubhouse Drive. Water service was shut off for 13 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 20.
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week
STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
Times-Mail printing facility in Bedford to cease operations in April
BEDFORD – According to a report from the Times-Mail, the Gannett-owned printing and packaging facility in Bedford which publishes the historic Lawrence County newspaper will cease all operations in April. All publications currently printed at the Bedford facility, including the Henderson Gleaner, Martinsville Reporter-Times, Evansville Courier & Press, Mooresville...
Central Indiana animal hospital shares message after illegal dumping, graffiti at construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — Noah's Animal Hospital has been working since October to build a new facility, All Pet Health Care by Noah’s, to serve animals in the community. They were hoping to open this month, but the project is facing delays not caused by supply chain issues. Noah's says...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
Police Log: January 20, 2023
1:33 a.m. Found property was reported at 24th and U streets. 2:10 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:52 a.m. An information report was taken in the 2000 block of 24th Street. 7:09 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 8:47 a.m. A medical emergency...
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
Alabama man clocked going 109 mph with kid in car on Indiana interstate
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Alabama man faces multiple OWI charges after he was clocked going 109 mph on I-65 in southern Indiana Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled the man over near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line. The driver, identified as Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, showed signs he had been drinking. A BAC test showed .24%, well over the legal limit.
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US […]
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Multiple snow events pending
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday should be a fairly typical January day with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout central Indiana but the southern tier of the state could see a little sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady near the freezing mark overnight as...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Risk for strong afternoon storms on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for eastern Indiana, including Greensburg, Muncie, New Castle and Richmond. The watch is until 7 p.m., but storms are expected to clear out by 5 p.m. Sunshine this afternoon has increased the risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and a few...
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
