Paoli, IN

wbiw.com

Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service

SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
SELLERSBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper

In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick

BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County Health Department hosting Baby Day

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is hosting Baby Day – a day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services will receive free diapers for attending and will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. The event...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Public Library has a host of February events

BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library has a calendar of events for the public to attend during the month of February. Every Monday, you can spend 20 minutes in a guided exercise to renew, recharge, and rejuvenate. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 1323 K Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Martin County Seniors can apply for scholarships

MARTIN CO. – Graduating seniors from Loogootee or Shoals has an opportunity for scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Martin County Alliance and Martin County Chamber of Commerce. One senior from each school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from these two organizations and will be presented with the scholarship...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

2023 enrollment data released for Lawrence County schools

LAWRENCE CO. – The Indiana Department of Education recently released its enrollment data for the 2022-23 school year. According to the IDOE website, enrollment data is calculated using the number of students enrolled as of Oct. 1 of that school year. Here is where the various schools throughout Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals

SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
BEDFORD, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church

A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WTHR

IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz

Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
SEYMOUR, IN

