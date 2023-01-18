Read full article on original website
Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service
SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
Daviess County Health Department hosting Baby Day
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is hosting Baby Day – a day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services will receive free diapers for attending and will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. The event...
Bedford Public Library has a host of February events
BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library has a calendar of events for the public to attend during the month of February. Every Monday, you can spend 20 minutes in a guided exercise to renew, recharge, and rejuvenate. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 1323 K Street.
Martin County Seniors can apply for scholarships
MARTIN CO. – Graduating seniors from Loogootee or Shoals has an opportunity for scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Martin County Alliance and Martin County Chamber of Commerce. One senior from each school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from these two organizations and will be presented with the scholarship...
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
2023 enrollment data released for Lawrence County schools
LAWRENCE CO. – The Indiana Department of Education recently released its enrollment data for the 2022-23 school year. According to the IDOE website, enrollment data is calculated using the number of students enrolled as of Oct. 1 of that school year. Here is where the various schools throughout Lawrence...
CenterPoint Energy calls in third-party group to investigate after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy has called in Minneapolis-based Standby Systems to investigate following multiple carbon monoxide reports in Southern Indiana over Dec. 24 and Christmas Day.
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church
A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
Bloomington Common Council releases statement in response to racially motivated attack
BLOOMINGTON – Below is a statement from the Bloomington Common Council condemning the racially-motivated attack against an Asian-American member of the Bloomington community on January 11, 2023. An Indiana University student was stabbed in the head while riding a bus in Bloomington in an unprovoked attack that officials described...
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA...
Children covered in bug bites removed from home in deplorable living condition
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to 2516 Sanders Lane to assist the Department of Child Services in removing three juveniles from a home in an active child in need of services case on Tuesday, January 10. All of the children were under...
IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz
Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
