Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Exploring the Nation's History in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Odds, Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, host familiar foes in the NFL Divisional Round playoffs: Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The third-and-final matchup between NFC East rivals is Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.
Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard
PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.
Patrick Mahomes’s Legend Grows With Gutsy Performance Against Jaguars
Despite playing on one foot, the Chiefs’ “ultimate competitor” amazed us again—this time with his toughness—to lead Kansas City to its fifth straight AFC championship game.
Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs
The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants
PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing. He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coaching Superlatives: Best Minds, Best Fits, and More
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that the team would cast a wide net in their search for a head coach this offseason. He has certainly kept his promise so far, as the team has interviewed/is set to interview 13 candidates for the job (so far). Here is a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Last winter, following the conclusion of another sub-.500 Vikings season, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were shown the door. That meant, for the first time in a long time, fans got to follow the intrigue of searches for replacements at both crucial leadership positions. It was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Assistant to Coach at Senior Bowl
At this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Cleveland Browns will have an assistant coach helping out. According to the Senior Bowl, Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will coach the National Team wide receivers. This is helpful for the Browns when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. Grant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sleeper Candidate Emerges for Colts Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked with more than 10 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and the latest can be considered one of the bigger-dark horses in the search. The Colts announced on Friday afternoon they had completed an interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge
As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From Tom Telesco’s End-of-Season Press Conference
COSTA MESA – The Chargers' 2022 campaign came to a crushing end Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field following the team's 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Following their playoff shortcomings, the organization has turned the page to the offseason, which has led to a few firings among the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30. Eric Gordon added 16 points and Tari Eason finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green, Houston’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Making Sense of the Jaden Rashada Situation
The saga of Jaden Rashada has been one of the most interesting recruiting scenarios to follow in recent years. Early on in the process, it seemed like he was very interested in Washington, but as the recruiting cycle played out, he was drawn to the southeast, eventually committing to the University of Miami.
Comments / 0