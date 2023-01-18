ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
ASHEVILLE, NC
visitncsmokies.com

NC’s Year of the Trail

2023 has been designated as Year of the Trail in the state of North Carolina and we’re celebrating right here in Haywood County all year long!. Year of the Trail celebrates the state’s vast and diverse collection of trails and encourages all of us to recognize our role as champions of these special resources.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
itinyhouses.com

Relax in This 2 Bedroom Yurt Just Outside Asheville

If you are considering a yurt as a tiny home option, this beautiful 2-bedroom unit is one that is ideal for inspiration. Gone are the issues of no privacy, and here you will welcome a cozy space with private bedroom, bathroom, and a full kitchen. Tiny House Features. 2 bedrooms...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC

