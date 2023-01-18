NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. who have dropped eight of their last nine. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves. Aho snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:20 left in the second period, tipping a pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Sorokin. Aho scored unassisted at 7:09 of the third to put the Hurricanes ahead by two and added an empty-net goal for his 17th to complete his second hat trick of the season with 22 seconds left..

