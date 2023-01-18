ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. who have dropped eight of their last nine. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves. Aho snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:20 left in the second period, tipping a pass from Teuvo Teravainen past Sorokin. Aho scored unassisted at 7:09 of the third to put the Hurricanes ahead by two and added an empty-net goal for his 17th to complete his second hat trick of the season with 22 seconds left..
New York Post

Rangers optimistic Julien Gauthier will return vs. Panthers after ‘real good day’

Julien Gauthier could soon be back in the Rangers’ lineup. The 25-year-old, who went on injured reserve a week ago with an upper-body issue, was a full participant Saturday in an open practice at Madison Square Garden and coach Gerard Gallant expressed optimism he will be available to face the Panthers on Tuesday. “I think he had a real good day today, so the trainers will text me this afternoon and see where he’s at, but I think he looked really good moving forward,” Gallant said. “I’m sure everything’s gonna be a full practice again tomorrow and then he’ll probably be cleared....

