ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

City of Roanoke to Collaborate With Developer To Transform Former American Viscose Property

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCFYP_0kIlKcPY00

The City of Roanoke, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, and local developer, Ed Walker, are collaborating and co-investing on a transformation of the former American Viscose Plant in Southeast Roanoke.  Over the next several years, the collaboration will preserve elements of its industrial heritage while gradually transforming parts of the former industrial site into Riverdale, a 75+ acre mixed-use district featuring industrial spaces, residences, commercial uses, artist studios, maker spaces and manufacturing.  Riverdale will be fully integrated into adjacent natural and recreation areas including the Greenway, Roanoke River, and Mill Mountain.

“The Viscose site is one of my favorite parts of Roanoke – great buildings, history, businesses, and people.  It’s also in a great location to be a bigger benefit to Southeast in particular and the City in general.  It will take a long time, and we will be thoughtful and patient to get the best outcomes.  But, I’m optimistic that we will quickly see progress on site and make planning and design progress with consultants and partners.” Says Ed Walker.

The agreement that establishes the collaborative investment was approved at the January 17 Council meeting and includes a $10 million forgivable performance loan facilitating property acquisition, addressing immediate environmental and masterplanning needs, and removal of debris currently on the site.  This agreement requires and catalyzes at least $50 million of private investment and development.  An economic study prepared by Chmura Economics indicates that the first phase alone could generate more than $300 million in economic impact, supporting 2,000 jobs in the process.

“The Economic Development Authority of the City of Roanoke is excited to play a role in shaping the future of the former Viscose site at the Roanoke Industrial Center. This project represents a unique partnership of public and private investment that over time will create a new regional destination and have a transformational impact on both Southeast and the City of Roanoke.” says Braxton Neff, Chair of the Roanoke Economic Development Authority.

Following acquisition, scheduled to occur in April, clean-up of the property will commence, focusing initially on the 9th Street corridor.  The site is an historic district with a number of structures that will be rehabilitated and join the handful of vibrant and valuable businesses already present in Riverdale – such as Textur Furniture, Chris’ Coffee and Custard, Lab Sports Performance, the Star City School of Ballet, US Lawns, and Chemsolv.

“This is a site offering great opportunity that must first overcome many challenges.  This collaboration will help overcome these challenges and activate transformation of this part of southeast Roanoke”, says Mayor Sherman Lea.

In addition to debris removal following closing, Ed Walker will retain site and civil engineers and planners to address infrastructure needs and environmental and flood remediation challenges. Development of a master plan will identify building and land uses, zoning, and how the site program will best integrate with the surrounding community and area.

“This collaboration offers a once in a generation opportunity with one of the most proven and successful community builders in our City,” said City Manager Bob Cowell.  “When one combines what is possible with Riverdale and other efforts in southeast Roanoke such as the City’s Belmont-Fallon Target Area, the Partners in Prosperity Initiative focusing on additional affordable housing, and all the phenomenal work I Heart SE has been engaged in, an amazing positive future is possible in this portion of our City”.

“It is an exciting time to be living in southeast Roanoke with all of the good and uplifting action taking place around every corner. We are seeing houses, streets, businesses, our schools and library, all receiving the care and renovations that our SE community needs and deserves. And now this news that the Industrial Center will also be revitalized into a beautiful and bustling space that we can be proud to have in our backyard—it’s just thrilling!” says Sunni Purviance, founder of I Heart SE and Roanoke’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

With Council’s approval, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority is expected to finalize the agreement at their meeting on January 18.

Inquiries about this collaboration should be directed to Angie O’Brien, Chief Strategy Officer/Assistant City Manager Apprentice at Angela.O’Brien@RoanokeVa.gov or 540853-2333.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Development approvals spark conversation on affordable housing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The approval of one of the largest apartment complexes in the Roanoke Valley at Tuesday’s City Council meeting sparked a conversation about affordable housing, Especially after council learned the lowest rate will be $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment. “I’m certainly excited about the housing. 768...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood

Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Vogler tapped to lead RIFA

A Danville City Councilman will lead a regional industrial development group that’s hoping to hit a home run this year. The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority Monday named Lee Vogler as their 2023 Chairman. He says they hope to build on some recent success. “Tyson Food is being built quickly. There also are a couple of new shell buildings in the works,” Vogler said. “And, yes, there are a lot of activities at the (Berry Hill) Megasite.”
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition

The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level

ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Supervisors discuss public safety needs in the county

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is facing an increase in costs as well as additional needs in the county as work begins on the county’s 2023-24 budget. County Administrator Chris Whitlow provided a forecast of the upcoming budget year during a work session held by supervisors on Tuesday. He outlined several concerns as budget preparations ramp up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
1K+
Followers
653
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy