Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson

Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
JEFFERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge

Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune

Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Just Listed: 89 Sunset Drive

Come see this “sneaky big” house on over half an acre of property in Chatham Twp. Open House: Saturday, 1/21 1-3p Sunday, 1/22 12:30-2:30p Impeccably maintained and thoughtfully renovated Chatham classic, this 4 BR 3 FB home is located on a large lot in Chatham's Highlands section. Come and see what this beautiful house has to offer. xo Carrie and Jane Give us a call: Carrie Conte  973-462-2901    Carrie.Conte@cbmoves.com Jane Schelling 973-714-9249 Jane.Schelling@cbmoves.com
CHATHAM, NJ
94.5 PST

Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury

Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
wrnjradio.com

Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,500 Payment For Homeowners To Arrive In Two Weeks – Are You Eligible?

This 2023, there are only two weeks left before deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. On Janaary 31, the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is open for applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters. This initiative provides worth $1,500 to homeowners if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
94.5 PST

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ

