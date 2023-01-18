This 2023, there are only two weeks left before deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. On Janaary 31, the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is open for applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters. This initiative provides worth $1,500 to homeowners if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

2 DAYS AGO