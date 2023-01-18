Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
roi-nj.com
Corporate America Realty & Advisors preleases under-construction Class A industrial building in Hamilton
Lowe’s Home Centers said it officially signed a long-term lease for 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton — a 102,575-square-foot building situated on 7.5 acres. The facility is also known as Hub #2. Nate Demetsky, executive vice president of JLL, co-brokered the deal for developer 58...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson
Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
roi-nj.com
CBRE: Northern, central N.J. industrial leasing ends 2022 on high note despite economic headwinds
CBRE on Thursday released its fourth-quarter 2022 figures for the northern and central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note, with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4,...
roi-nj.com
SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge
Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
roi-nj.com
Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune
Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
roi-nj.com
Murphy announces plans to work on next Energy Master Plan (whether it includes costs remains to seen)
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan — for release in 2024. The administration said the 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Just Listed: 89 Sunset Drive
Come see this “sneaky big” house on over half an acre of property in Chatham Twp. Open House: Saturday, 1/21 1-3p Sunday, 1/22 12:30-2:30p Impeccably maintained and thoughtfully renovated Chatham classic, this 4 BR 3 FB home is located on a large lot in Chatham's Highlands section. Come and see what this beautiful house has to offer. xo Carrie and Jane Give us a call: Carrie Conte 973-462-2901 Carrie.Conte@cbmoves.com Jane Schelling 973-714-9249 Jane.Schelling@cbmoves.com
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
roi-nj.com
Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury
Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
wrnjradio.com
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
roi-nj.com
MS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is nationally recognized
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Multiple Sclerosis Center in Neptune was recently recognized as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. It is one of only two Centers for Comprehensive MS Care in Monmouth and Ocean...
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,500 Payment For Homeowners To Arrive In Two Weeks – Are You Eligible?
This 2023, there are only two weeks left before deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. On Janaary 31, the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is open for applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters. This initiative provides worth $1,500 to homeowners if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
