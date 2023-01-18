Read full article on original website
Sylvia D. Victoria
3d ago
NO WAY!! He was one of the best .. Always the good News Reporters. I will miss seeing him. Now theirs nothing but females!! What's going on ☹️ Hopefully he is retiring. Wish him the best.🙏
VLV777
3d ago
Tony... don't go. You one of the few authentic newscasters out there...but, I always enjoyed your broadcasts. You're going to love your retirement. Take care.
Chad Terrell
2d ago
You will be missed on Television 📺 😢 great news Anchor thank you so much for all of the great news you gave us all these years Thanks Tony ♥️♥️
foxla.com
Dance, choreography communities pays tribute to tWitch
LOS ANGELES - Raw emotion on a night remembering a dance icon, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dance community came together in West Hollywood for Club Jeté, a monthly dance showcase and dedicated Thursday night to his honor. tWitch, a dancer/choreographer/DJ who rose to fame, died by suicide last month.
spectrumnews1.com
Annual OneLife LA celebration held Saturday in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The ninth annual OneLife L.A. was held Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, billed by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. The theme was "Our Mission is Love" and highlighted...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
SFGate
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
khqa.com
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
Dodgers Announce Hiring of Additional TV Play-by-Play Broadcaster
Orange County native Stephen Nelson will join the Dodgers' television broadcast team, calling more than 50 games for SportsNet LA when Joe Davis is unavailable due to his Fox Sports commitments, the team announced Friday.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths
Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
foxla.com
LA traffic deaths up more than 30% since 2020: Report
LOS ANGELES - Protesters gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall Saturday to speak out against the number of fatal traffic accidents on city streets this past year. Nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone organized a "Die-In" at City hall Saturday, after the release their annual report analyzing traffic fatalities in the city in 2022. The group's analysis, "Dying on the Streets of Los Angeles," dug into public city data on traffic collisions. There were 312 traffic fatalities in Los Angeles in 2022, according to SAFE, up more than 6% since 2021, and up nearly 70% since 2015.
railfan.com
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
