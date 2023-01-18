Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
KETV.com
Great Outdoors: Mahoney State Park winter fun
OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks stopped by first news Saturday to talk about winter fun families can have at Mahoney State Park. Connected to the Activity Center is the ice skating pavilion, which is open during the winter and provides great family fun. Ice...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
KETV.com
'It's a good thing': County workers relieved worst of the storm missed Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Plow drivers in the metro were ready to work around the clock but now it looks like they won't have to. Douglas County says its preparation still makes for good practice for the next storm. County snow plows hit the streets on Wednesday, but this was...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
KETV.com
'I think this is a swing and a miss': Lack of snow disappoints contractors, shovelers thankful
OMAHA, Neb. — Private plow drivers were hoping to rake in the cash from the storm but they're out of luck in the metro. Steve Meyers' plow truck sat in his driveway Wednesday covered in light snow. "I should be out there plowing six to eight inches of snow...
KETV.com
Winter storm, heavy snow potential in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm with impactful snow is moving through Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy and wet snow is expected to start falling around 3 p.m. and will...
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo gives update on two elephant calves ahead of their 1st birthday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of two elephant calves on Friday. The zoo also provided an update on Eugenia and Sonny. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Omaha Area Today Through Thursday
(Omaha, NE) -- A winter storm is expected in the Omaha area today into Thursday. Snow mixed with freezing rain will start early this afternoon in the Omaha area, changing to all snow after 3 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. More snow tonight, heavy...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
KETV.com
Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
