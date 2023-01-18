ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Great Outdoors: Mahoney State Park winter fun

OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks stopped by first news Saturday to talk about winter fun families can have at Mahoney State Park. Connected to the Activity Center is the ice skating pavilion, which is open during the winter and provides great family fun. Ice...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one

David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Winter Storm Heading Into Omaha Area Today Through Thursday

(Omaha, NE) -- A winter storm is expected in the Omaha area today into Thursday. Snow mixed with freezing rain will start early this afternoon in the Omaha area, changing to all snow after 3 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. More snow tonight, heavy...
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE

