ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This one hurts: Former USC WR Kyle Ford transfers to crosstown rival UCLA

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZ59u_0kIlJn9k00

Former USC four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

In his freshman season in 2019, Ford recorded just one reception for 20 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After not taking the field during the 2020 season due to injury, Ford returned even better in 2021. He finished his third collegiate season recording 19 receptions for 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns over eight games.

This past season, Kyle Ford saw the most playing time of his collegiate career. Through 12 games, he recorded 20 receptions for 365 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

“It’s crazy because growing up, I was always a USC fan and never would have dreamed about playing for UCLA but I love the fit,” Ford said to Greg Biggins of 247Sports. “I’m really excited and I’m in the best shape of my life right now so I can’t wait to get going.”

Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant and Kyle Ford are the headline-generating additions to UCLA from the portal, while four-star class of 2023 signees Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray will add to the depth chart for Chip Kelly and the Bruins next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Chip Kelly Out Recruiting During Contact Period

A Contact Period started last Friday, the 13th, and coaches have since been allowed to visit recruits at their high schools. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has really been on the road. He's gone out during the January period in previous years, but we don't remember him being in so many places as he's been in the last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Update on UCLA 2023 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

With the transfer portal, the recruiting class rankings are ever-fluctuating, but UCLA is doing well in both the overall 2023 class rankings, which includes both high school and transfer recruits, and the rankings that are transfer-only. Currently UCLA is ranked No. 24 overall and No. 7 in the transfer rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Solomone Malafu talks UCLA early enrollment

HONOLULU — UCLA signee Solomone Malafu is set to play in his final high school game Friday night before shifting his focus entirely on Westwood. The three-star linebacker from Kapaa (Hawaii) was among the practice standouts throughout the week at the Polynesian Bowl and, after enrolling earlier this month, is set to head back to Los Angeles with plenty of confidence given what he showed in the all-star setting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a breaks down his commitment to Arizona

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a just announced his commitment to Arizona at the Polynesian Bowl and broke down why he chose the Wildcats. Su’a narrowed his choices to also include Stanford and UCLA before picking. Arizona. “I really like the culture they’re building,” Su’a said. “I...
SANTA ANA, CA
Awful Announcing

Pac-12 reportedly “disappointed” with Fox’s decision to remotely broadcast UCLA-Arizona State game

Remote broadcasting has been a thing for awhile, but truly became prevalent with the onset of the pandemic in 2020. At first, it was a safety issue for networks and broadcasters. Now, nearly three years after the sports world shut down in March of 2020, some announcers are still calling games remotely, but it’s less Read more... The post Pac-12 reportedly “disappointed” with Fox’s decision to remotely broadcast UCLA-Arizona State game appeared first on Awful Announcing.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Tyson Ruffins updates recruitment from Polynesian Bowl

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins is one of the top un-committed prospects left out West. Ruffins has been one of our favorite offensive lineman to watch over the last year. He was dominant at several spring and summer camps and showcases and then went out had a strong senior season.
LONG BEACH, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA community honors legacy of killed Black Panther students

Around 60 UCLA community members gathered Tuesday evening to honor the 54th anniversary of the death of two former students and Black Panthers who were killed in Campbell Hall. On Jan. 17, 1969, Alprentice “Bunchy” Carter and John Huggins Jr. were shot by Claude “Chuchessa” Hubert, following a meeting to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board

Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy