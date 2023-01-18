This one hurts: Former USC WR Kyle Ford transfers to crosstown rival UCLA

Former USC four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

In his freshman season in 2019, Ford recorded just one reception for 20 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After not taking the field during the 2020 season due to injury, Ford returned even better in 2021. He finished his third collegiate season recording 19 receptions for 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns over eight games.

This past season, Kyle Ford saw the most playing time of his collegiate career. Through 12 games, he recorded 20 receptions for 365 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

“It’s crazy because growing up, I was always a USC fan and never would have dreamed about playing for UCLA but I love the fit,” Ford said to Greg Biggins of 247Sports. “I’m really excited and I’m in the best shape of my life right now so I can’t wait to get going.”

Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant and Kyle Ford are the headline-generating additions to UCLA from the portal, while four-star class of 2023 signees Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray will add to the depth chart for Chip Kelly and the Bruins next season.