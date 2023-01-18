Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in a High-Wire Adaptation of the Viral New Yorker Short Story
Like most viral internet obsessions heralded as evidence of the zeitgeist, Kristen Roupenian’s “Cat Person” was more cultural litmus test than anything else. The short story, published in The New Yorker during the winter of 2017, was met with almost vertiginous levels of fanfare and debate. On one side: applause for Roupenian’s blunt portrayal of 21st-century dating, which mirrored the confessional verve of a New York Magazine “Sex Diaries” column. On the other: eye-rolls directed at the hype machine, criticisms aimed at the writer’s style, complaints filed from offended parties. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: "Medical Incident" Causes Stir on Main...
‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
murphysmultiverse.com
Rearview Mirror: A Phase 4 Retrospective-The Year with No Marvel
With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set to kick off Marvel Studios Phase 5 in February, what better time to take a comprehensive look back at the ups, downs, ins and outs of Phase 4. First up, the year that wasn’t. Long before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019,...
murphysmultiverse.com
Xosha Roquemore Joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’
According to a trade report, actress Xosha Roquemore (Precious, The Mindy Project) has joined the growing cast of Captain America: New World Order. Roquemore’s role was not revealed in the report, but it’s possible she could be playing a member of the Serpent Society, an organization that was recently rumored to appear in the film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Getting Theatrical Release
In a surprising move, The Boogeyman is now moving from streaming to theaters. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Per the outlet, The Boogeyman, which is an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King, will no longer debut exclusively on Hulu. Instead, it will go directly to theaters on June 3rd.
murphysmultiverse.com
It’s Tronnin’ Time! Jared Leto’s ‘Tron’ Film is a Go
A third film in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, has finally been given a green light at Disney. Jared Leto, who has attempted to get the project up and running for the past six years, will star in the film which will be a direct sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) has entered into talks to direct the film which will work from a script by Jesse Wigutow.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Discusses Future Plans for Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a multi-faceted success for Marvel Studios as they close the fourth phase of projects. Ryan Coogler and company have been lauded by audiences for their ability to memorialize Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa and continue the enriching narrative of Wakanda. Though one new element from the sequel that’s been met with the same level of praise is the introduction of Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s portrayal of Namor.
Comments / 0