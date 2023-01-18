Officials respond to abuse allegations against Michael Haight

Officials are responding after police records obtained by FOX 13 News showed Michael Haight had been previously investigated but never charged for child abuse.

Haight is suspected of shooting and killing his five children, wife and mother-in-law before taking his own life on January 4.

In the documents, Macie Haight, the oldest daughter, told authorities in 2020 that her father Michael Haight had been "assaultive with her" several times over the last few years.

Macie, along with Michael and her mother Tausha Haight were all interviewed regarding the alleged abuse.

"[Macie] stated that she was terrified that [Michael] was going to hurt her. She stated that she did not suffer any injury from this event. She was mostly scared," an officer wrote in the documents.

In his interview, Michael Haight denied the allegations and said the situation had to have been a misunderstanding, documents report.

Since the new information was revealed, some have questioned why Michael Haight was not charged with a crime. Enoch City officials released a statement Tuesday night, saying in part that the case "did not meet all the elements required by the statute for prosecution."

"This release has resulted in inquiries as to policy and procedures adhered to by law enforcement in connection with these incidents," the statement reads in part. "The Enoch City Police Department takes each report of child abuse and domestic violence seriously and thoroughly investigates each and every allegation reported."

Officials said that separate interviews with Macie, Michael and Tausha Earl Haight, were conducted by a multi-interagency team in order to provide support to the victims.

In addition, a lethality assessment was conducted with Tausha Haight, city officials said.

"Her responses to the lethality assessment did not indicate a lethal relationship," officials reported in a statement. "However, victim services were made available to Tausha and her family for several months."

After the investigation, the Enoch City Police Department and Iron County Attorney's office reviewed the investigation before determining charges would not be filed as the case "did not meet all the elements required by statute for prosecution," officials said.

City officials thanked the public for their support and explained that the investigation by law enforcement and the Utah State Medical Examiner is ongoing.