ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Housing authority Wi-Fi project approved in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new project in Lackawanna County expands access to Wi-Fi to people living in low-income housing. Lackawanna County commissioners approved the project on Monday. Moosic Meadow on Dupont Street is one of 12 public housing sections that will be getting better access to Wi-Fi, a project that’s been in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New Jessup resident gives away dog food

JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy