Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson

Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
JEFFERSON, NJ
Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune

Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge

Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury

Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives

Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...

