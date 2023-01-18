Read full article on original website
CBRE: Northern, central N.J. industrial leasing ends 2022 on high note despite economic headwinds
CBRE on Thursday released its fourth-quarter 2022 figures for the northern and central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note, with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4,...
Corporate America Realty & Advisors preleases under-construction Class A industrial building in Hamilton
Lowe’s Home Centers said it officially signed a long-term lease for 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton — a 102,575-square-foot building situated on 7.5 acres. The facility is also known as Hub #2. Nate Demetsky, executive vice president of JLL, co-brokered the deal for developer 58...
Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson
Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune
Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge
Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
N.J. unemployment rate steady at 3.4%; job gains continue with small uptick in December
On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said New Jersey’s labor market grew slightly in December, adding 1,400 nonfarm jobs, bringing the state’s total to a seasonally adjusted level of nearly 4.27 million. The total increase since December 2021 has been nearly 150,000 jobs. 2022 joins 2021...
Murphy announces plans to work on next Energy Master Plan (whether it includes costs remains to seen)
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan — for release in 2024. The administration said the 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
MS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is nationally recognized
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Multiple Sclerosis Center in Neptune was recently recognized as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. It is one of only two Centers for Comprehensive MS Care in Monmouth and Ocean...
Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury
Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives
Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...
