FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
roi-nj.com
Titan Aviation appoints new president to lead company’s strategic global plan
Titan Aviation said it appointed Toni Drummond as its newest president. The Morristown-based provider of aircraft management, sales and charter services said Drummond’s experience in emerging technologies and sustainability correlate with the firm’s evolution. “We are excited to start 2023 with this new leadership addition as we continue...
roi-nj.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $46M retail and office portfolio sale with Horizon Equities
Marcus & Millichap said it recently closed the sale of the Ocean County Middle Market Portfolio, a 10-property, 310,023-square-foot retail and office portfolio in the Ocean County townships of Toms River and Brick. Leased to over 100 tenants, the portfolio is 70% occupied. The portfolio sold to Horizon Equities for...
roi-nj.com
JLL helps Rockefeller Group trade 453,000 sq. ft. warehouse to Link Logistics for $91M
Rockefeller Group closed a $91 million sale of a 453,600-square-foot warehouse in Northampton, Pennsylvania, to Link Logistics, according to a Wednesday announcement from JLL Capital Markets. Located at 800 Willowbrook Road, just 26 miles outside of New Jersey, the Class A warehouse/distribution property includes three logistics buildings totaling 1.8 million...
roi-nj.com
3PL company RLS Logistics moves HQ to Glassboro
RLS Logistics said Thursday that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town. The third-party logistics company has been headquartered out of its Newfield location for 55 years, alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes with the combining of its Newfield and Mount Laurel offices, ensuring agility for decision-making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield facility.
roi-nj.com
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes $14.7M deal in Madison
Hudson Atlantic Realty on Wednesday said it closed the $14.7 million sale of Tudor House Apartments in Madison, which works out to total approximately $565,000 per unit. Built in 2015, this exceptional property included 26 luxury apartments in a classic Tudor-styled building with garage parking and in-unit laundries. The property...
roi-nj.com
Barnabas physician chosen for Hepatitis B Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award
The Hepatitis B Foundation, a global nonprofit organization based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, said it recently chose Dr. Su Wang, the medical director of Viral Hepatitis Programs and the Center for Asian Health at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, to receive the Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award. Wang is...
roi-nj.com
Deborah Heart and Lung Center introduces new standard of care to reduce major bleeding
Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills recently deployed the Saranas Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System following cardiac procedures requiring “large-bore access” (which describes the size of the catheter inserted during a minimally invasive procedure). Deborah is the first to bring this new technology to South Jersey.
roi-nj.com
Rutgers med student wins AMA research challenge for studying genetic predictor for infertility
Leelabati “Leela” Biswas has earned national acclaim — and a grand prize of $10,000 — for her efforts to validate a genetic biomarker tied to miscarriages. Biswas, who is pursuing a dual doctoral degree in medicine and microbiology and molecular genetics from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, earned the recognition for her research, “Decoding Pregnancy Loss, Validating a Novel Genetic Biomarker of Poor Egg Quality.”
roi-nj.com
University Radiology at Trinitas Regional Medical Center celebrates reopening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
After sustaining damages from Hurricane Ida in 2021, University Radiology at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth unveiled a newly renovated outpatient imaging center on Jan. 10 and celebrated its official reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The diagnostic imaging office at 415 Morris Ave. is a joint venture between Trinitas...
roi-nj.com
Scholar joins Rutgers as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of History
Leslie Alexander was a Stanford University sophomore when she took her first class in African American studies. She had no idea it would change her life. The course — taught by the noted scholar Sylvia Wynter — shocked Alexander with its unflinching look at the human suffering wrought by the Atlantic slave trade.
roi-nj.com
Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care offers scalp cooling treatment to help prevent hair loss due to chemotherapy
Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care in Ridgewood said it is now offering the Paxman Scalp Cooling System to help prevent hair loss caused by chemotherapy for patients diagnosed with malignant solid tumors. Scalp cooling is a noninvasive process that reduces the temperature of the scalp to between 68 and 72...
roi-nj.com
Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken
The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
