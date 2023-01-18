ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Titan Aviation appoints new president to lead company’s strategic global plan

Titan Aviation said it appointed Toni Drummond as its newest president. The Morristown-based provider of aircraft management, sales and charter services said Drummond’s experience in emerging technologies and sustainability correlate with the firm’s evolution. “We are excited to start 2023 with this new leadership addition as we continue...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
JLL helps Rockefeller Group trade 453,000 sq. ft. warehouse to Link Logistics for $91M

Rockefeller Group closed a $91 million sale of a 453,600-square-foot warehouse in Northampton, Pennsylvania, to Link Logistics, according to a Wednesday announcement from JLL Capital Markets. Located at 800 Willowbrook Road, just 26 miles outside of New Jersey, the Class A warehouse/distribution property includes three logistics buildings totaling 1.8 million...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
3PL company RLS Logistics moves HQ to Glassboro

RLS Logistics said Thursday that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town. The third-party logistics company has been headquartered out of its Newfield location for 55 years, alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes with the combining of its Newfield and Mount Laurel offices, ensuring agility for decision-making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield facility.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes $14.7M deal in Madison

Hudson Atlantic Realty on Wednesday said it closed the $14.7 million sale of Tudor House Apartments in Madison, which works out to total approximately $565,000 per unit. Built in 2015, this exceptional property included 26 luxury apartments in a classic Tudor-styled building with garage parking and in-unit laundries. The property...
MADISON, NJ
Rutgers med student wins AMA research challenge for studying genetic predictor for infertility

Leelabati “Leela” Biswas has earned national acclaim — and a grand prize of $10,000 — for her efforts to validate a genetic biomarker tied to miscarriages. Biswas, who is pursuing a dual doctoral degree in medicine and microbiology and molecular genetics from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, earned the recognition for her research, “Decoding Pregnancy Loss, Validating a Novel Genetic Biomarker of Poor Egg Quality.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Scholar joins Rutgers as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of History

Leslie Alexander was a Stanford University sophomore when she took her first class in African American studies. She had no idea it would change her life. The course — taught by the noted scholar Sylvia Wynter — shocked Alexander with its unflinching look at the human suffering wrought by the Atlantic slave trade.
Angel Haven finds new home to offer holistic health at Mission 50 in Hoboken

The Angel Haven offers a safe space for those looking for holistic health and wellness and the harmonious transformation of mind, body and spirit. But, for owner Shalina Joy, the search for the ideal space to welcome her clients was more complicated than she ever imagined — until her journey led her to Mission 50 in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ

