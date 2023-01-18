RLS Logistics said Thursday that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town. The third-party logistics company has been headquartered out of its Newfield location for 55 years, alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes with the combining of its Newfield and Mount Laurel offices, ensuring agility for decision-making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield facility.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO