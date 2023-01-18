ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary at North County business

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493Hgg_0kIlIeFQ00

VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s office.

The robbery occurred on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. The theft wasn’t discovered or reported to authorities until the next day.

Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived at the establishment to investigate.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance video spotted two men entering a secure area of the business and loading a white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.

Deputies said they recognized the suspects’ truck from an unrelated call for service earlier that morning and were able to identify one of the suspects as 41-year-old Brian Smith. Detectives from the Vista Sheriff’s Station then secured a search warrant for the truck and the suspect’s home, which was served later that day.

The majority of the stolen items were found at that location, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities also found a firearm, firearm parts and ammunition at the residence. All of the recovered stolen items were returned to the business.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the second suspect in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Murder Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in Crest Community ID'd

Authorities Friday identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect

On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy