Man arrested on suspicion of burglary at North County business

VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s office.

The robbery occurred on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. The theft wasn’t discovered or reported to authorities until the next day.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived at the establishment to investigate.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance video spotted two men entering a secure area of the business and loading a white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.

Deputies said they recognized the suspects’ truck from an unrelated call for service earlier that morning and were able to identify one of the suspects as 41-year-old Brian Smith. Detectives from the Vista Sheriff’s Station then secured a search warrant for the truck and the suspect’s home, which was served later that day.

The majority of the stolen items were found at that location, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities also found a firearm, firearm parts and ammunition at the residence. All of the recovered stolen items were returned to the business.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the second suspect in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

